Trey Flowers, Riley Reiff return to practice field and could be in line to help Patriots plug holes

New England now has a 21-day window to make a decision now whether or not to elevate Flowers, Davis, and Reiff to the 53-man roster or shut them down for the 2023 season.

Turns out, a few additions could be coming sooner rather than later. In addition to the deal that brought cornerback J.C. Jackson back Wednesday, the Patriots welcomed the returns to the practice field of defensive end Trey Flowers and defensive back Cody Davis off the physically unable to perform list and offensive lineman Riley Reiff off injured reserve.

FOXBOROUGH — Last month, hoodies were handed out in the Patriots’ locker room that read: “No One Is Coming. It’s Up To Us.”

If they are good to go, the Patriots could get a boost at a pair of immediate positions of need. Flowers, 30, would provide a jolt as an end-of-the-line defender for a team that will have to navigate life without Matthew Judon (biceps surgery). The former New England draft pick (Flowers was chosen in the fourth round in 2015) has 31.5 career sacks.

“He’s in that group of PUP/IR players that are headed in the right direction,” Bill Belichick said of Flowers, who played for Detroit and Miami after leaving the Patriots following the end of the 2018 season. “We’ll see exactly when they’re ready to return.”

In addition, the 34-year-old Reiff, who has played tackle for most of his 11-year career, might be the answer at a right tackle spot that has seen two starters in Calvin Anderson and Vederian Lowe through the first four games. Reiff also took significant snaps at guard during the preseason, and could return to that spot if the Patriots believe Mike Onwenu, who has played both guard and tackle, is more suitable for the tackle position.

Two other players who are eligible to come off injured reserve this week — wide receiver Tyquan Thornton and cornerback Jack Jones — were not spotted at the start of Wednesday’s workout.

“Tyquan’s a smart kid [and was a] good participant in the offseason program,” Belichick said. “He took in a lot, learned a lot. Looking forward to getting him back.”

“We obviously had a lot of reps together in the offseason,” quarterback Mac Jones said of Thornton. “He works really hard. You obviously love to have a guy like that out there. Happy to have him back, hopefully sometime soon.”

White in position for more snaps

With Judon sidelined, one guy who could see a spike in playing time is rookie defensive end Keion White. The second-round pick out of Georgia Tech said he’s ready for the additional responsibility.

“I feel like we’re all stepping up,” White said after practice . “[Judon] is a very important part of this defense, so you can’t really replace him with one guy. We all have to contribute and fill his role.

The soft-spoken White said he’s not going to focus on trying to replicate Judon’s trademark energy. Instead, he’s going to go about his business his own way.

“I don’t know if you might notice, but I’m not a big energy guy,” he said dryly. “I kind of just play the next play and do my job. We’re kind of different in that sense.”

One of the ways he can replicate Judon’s approach?

“Playing physical. Or at least trying to,” White said when asked about what he’s liked about his game through the early days of his NFL career. “I definitely have to clean up a lot of techniques and things where I’m reading the wrong blocks and the wrong keys. But just trying to be physical first and foremost is a big thing, especially as a defensive lineman.”

Judon, Gonzalez on minds

Several defensive players spoke about the loss of Judon and cornerback Christian Gonzalez (shoulder), and what it means moving forward for the defense.

“Judon is a staple for the organization, That’s my brother. One of my close friends,” outside linebacker Josh Uche said. “It affects us, you know? The morale, the energy and stuff. But it’s all about the next man up.

“The same goes for Christian. He’s young, but he’s played a big part for our defense and our team. But again, it’s a next-man-up mentality. We just have to rally around those guys. Send our energy, send our love to them. We’ll miss them, but we’re trying to keep it going.”

“He was getting off to a good start,” White said of his fellow rookie Gonzalez. “We talk here and there about things like that. I went through a surgery myself, and I was just trying to tell him you have to kind of stay in it and kind of take pride in the comeback and just think about working toward that goal of coming back, and that kind of keeps your mental (side) good, because you kind of see yourself working toward something as opposed to just sitting out on the sideline.”

One point that several people made clear was that the losses of Judon and Gonzalez will create a chance for several young players to show what they’re capable of when it comes to game conditions.

“If a player’s not out there, then that provides an opportunity for somebody else,” Belichick said. “So we’ll see how all of that plays out.”

Practice field mostly full

The only two members of New England’s 53-man roster who weren’t spotted at the start of practice were Judon and Gonzalez. In the afternoon, Judon posted a quick video on Instagram saying he had just gotten out of surgery. He showed off a sizable cast on his left arm, before adding, “I will be back.” In addition, Gonzalez posted a photo of himself on his Instagram account with the caption: “Intro.” … The Patriots had 10 players who were limited: defensive linemen Christian Barmore (knee), Davon Godchaux (ankle), and Flowers (foot); cornerbacks Jonathan Jones (ankle) and Shaun Wade (shoulder); running backs Ty Montgomery (illness) and Rhamondre Stevenson (thigh); offensive linemen Reiff (knee) and Cole Strange (knee); and Davis (knee) … The Patriots released punter Corliss Waitman from the practice squad and signed veteran defensive lineman Trysten Hill to fill the vacancy.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.