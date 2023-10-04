North Andover’s Zak Zinter leads No. 2 Michigan up front while flying up NFL draft boards

As part of a collective decision among a half-dozen of his draft-eligible teammates, the North Andover resident and Buckingham, Browne & Nichols alum chose to put his lifelong dream on hold. While mid-round NFL draft buzz caught the 6-foot-6-inch, 322-pound right guard’s attention, Zinter returned to Michigan for his senior year in pursuit of serving as a team captain, winning the Big Ten, a College Football Playoff game and the national championship.

Should I go back to Michigan? Or, do I go to the NFL?

For the first two weeks of 2023, Zak Zinter woke up wavering.

“It was a really hard decision,” Zinter, who was voted a captain in August, told the Globe. “The way I look at it is … I’ve got to take care of business here, and the NFL will take care of itself.”

That looks to be the case, as the 22-year-old anchors the offensive line for No. 2 Michigan (5-0) while simultaneously increasing his draft stock.

The Athletic views Zinter as the top interior lineman prospect in the upcoming draft. Pro Football Focus ranks Zinter as the No. 75 overall draft prospect, second among interior lineman, in its most recent big board. Bleacher Report and CBS Sports draft experts peg Zinter as a first-round pick in their most recent mocks, going No. 21 to the Seattle Seahawks and No. 25 to the Cincinnati Bengals, respectively.

ESPN NFL Draft analysts Jordan Reid and Matt Miller view Zinter as a second- or third-round prospect and rank him as their No. 1 interior offensive lineman. Reid views Zinter going within the top 75 picks with room to move up, Miller tabs Zinter for the early-to-mid second round.

“I think he could continue to climb,” Reid said. “He hardly ever gets beat cleanly.”

“He’s at a position where experience can help your draft stock a lot,” Miller said. “He’s going to be able to step in and make a difference.”

Draft analysts currently expect Zak Zinter to be selected in the early rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Born in Port St. Lucie, Fla., the Zinter family moved to North Andover when he was in eighth grade for his father’s biotech job. Zak is the eldest of Paul and Tiffany Zinter’s three children. Preston is a freshman linebacker at Notre Dame, and Kierstyn is a senior at Central Catholic committed to play lacrosse at Tampa.

A four-star recruit in the 247Sports Composite rankings, Zinter graduated early from BB&N and enrolled at Michigan in January 2020. He worked way into Michigan’s starting unit during a COVID-impacted, conference-only schedule as a freshman. He’s since a two-time All-Big Ten selection, including a consensus first-team nod last year and a key cog in the back-to-back reigning Joe Moore Award winners as the best offensive line in the country.

NFL teams covet versatile linemen like Zinter, who thrives in Michigan’s complex offensive scheme that is a combination of man and zone blocking. He’s also durable, having appeared in 90.2 percent of Michigan’s offensive snaps to date.

“They have technicians up there, and Zak has probably the best player physically of the group for over two years,” said Nick Baumgardner, a senior writer and NFL draft analyst at The Athletic who’s covered Michigan for over a decade and views Zinter as a Day 2 pick (Rounds 2 and 3). “So far this season, I think he’s exactly where he needs to be.”

Zinter agrees. Call it two weeks of consulting agents, friends, coaches, and family well-spent.

“I don’t regret coming back at all,” Zinter said. “I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else right now.”

Name, image, and likeness rights played a role in Zinter’s return, too. On3 lists Zinter’s NIL value at $448,000, ranking 84th in college football. Although he declined to specify how much money he expects to make this year, Zinter called the evaluation “high.”

“I’m doing pretty well for myself where I’m not hurting to go out and get some food or something I want,” Zinter said. “It was definitely a factor of coming back where I’m not worried about money.”

At Michigan, Zinter is one of nine players who either grew up or played high school football in Massachusetts. Joined by defensive back Mike Sainristil (Everett), a potential mid-to-late round draftpick, and former Globe All-Scholastics TJ Guy (Mansfield) and Kalel Mullings (Milton Academy), most were recruited to the program by Don Brown, the current UMass coach and former Michigan defensive coordinator. Zinter would be BB&N’s first NFL player.

If drafted, Zak Zinter would be the first NFL player from BB&N.

“When I first met him, I saw the raw tools that led me to believe there would be no limit on his upside,” BB&N coach Mike Willey said. “While coaching him and seeing how hard he was willing to work, that’s when I knew he could be an NFL guy.”

While the NFL remains his long-term goal, Zinter remains focused on the college season. After falling in the last two College Football Playoff semifinals, the Wolverines are aiming for more. Plus, the team’s success directly correlates to Zinter’s future.

“The way I look at it is pretty simple,” Zinter said. “If I don’t perform well on the field here, that’s not going to go great.”