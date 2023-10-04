More than 20 Indian soldiers missing after flash floods in northeastern Sikkim state

NEW DELHI (AP) — Twenty-three Indian army soldiers were missing Wednesday after a cloudburst triggered flash floods in the northeastern state of Sikkim, the army said in a statement.

The flooding occurred along the Teesta River in Lachen valley, the statement said, adding that some army camps and vehicles were submerged under watery mud and that search efforts were underway. The army said water released from a nearby dam also caused water levels to rise.

Defense authorities told the Press Trust of India news agency that 80 local residents have been safely evacuated so far. The agency reported that a bridge over the Teesta River was also washed away in the floods early on Wednesday.