Author readings around Boston Oct. 8-14

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted.
SUNDAY OCT. 8
- Bridget Hodder (”The Promise”) is in conversation with Victoria J. Coe at 10:30 a.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
TUESDAY OCT. 10
- Raj Tawney (”Colorful Palate: A Flavorful Journey Through a Mixed American Experience”) is in conversation with Neema Avashia at 6 p.m. at Beacon Hill Books & Cafe.
- Fergus M. Bordewich (”Klan War: Ulysses S. Grant and the Battle to Save Reconstruction”) is in conversation with Ilyon Woo at 6 p.m. at the Cambridge Public Library at an event hosted by Harvard Book Store.
- Michèle Lamont (”Seeing Others: How Recognition Works—and How It Can Heal a Divided World”) will discuss her new book at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Christy Cashman (”The Truth about Horses”) will discuss her new book at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Boston Edition.
- Kathleen Alcott (”Emergency: Stories”) is in conversation with Valeria Luiselli at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books.
- Michele Campbell (”The Intern”) is in conversation with Hank Phillippi Ryan at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story. (Tickets are $5 – $30.81.)
- Gary Braver (”Rumor of Evil”) will launch his new book at 7 p.m. at Maxima Book Center.
WEDNESDAY OCT. 11
- Sandra A. Miller (”Wednesdays at One”) is in conversation with Hank Phillippi Ryan at 6 p.m. at Beacon Hill Books & Cafe.
- Paul Yoon (”The Hive and the Honey: Stories”) is in conversation with Keziah Weir at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Freda Love Smith (”I Quit Everything: How One Woman’s Addiction to Quitting Helped Her Confront Bad Habits and Embrace Midlife”) is in conversation with Jen Trynin at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books.
THURSDAY OCT. 12
- Sim Kern (”The Free People’s Village”) Kyle Lukoff (”Different Kinds of Fruits”), and Aden Polydoros (”Bone Weaver”) will be in conversation with Shoshana Flax at 7:30 p.m. at All She Wrote Books. (Tickets are on a sliding scale from $0-$30.)
- River Adams (”The Light of Seven Days”) is in conversation with Mako Yoshikawa at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books.
- Virginia Pye (”The Literary Undoing of Victoria Swann”) will discuss her new book at 12 p.m at the Boston Athenaeum. (Tickets for non-member visitors are $10.)
- Werner Herzog (”Every Man for Himself and God Against All”) will discuss his memoir at 6:30 p.m. at WBUR CitySpace. (Tickets are $5-$25.)
- Melanie Brooks (”A Hard Silence: One daughter remaps family, grief, and faith when HIV/AIDS changes it all”) is in conversation with Richard Hoffman at 6 p.m. at Copper Dog Books.
- Charif Shanahan (”Trace Evidence”) is in conversation with Marcus Wicker at 7 p.m. at Grolier Poetry Bookshop. (Tickets are $5-$10.)
- Ruth J. Simmons (”Up Home: One Girl’s Journey”) is in conversation with Henry Louis Gates Jr. at 6 p.m. at Brattle Theatre at an event hosted by Harvard Book Store. (Tickets are $10.)
- Tyler Gaca (”Gentle Chaos: Poems, Tales, and Magic”) is in conversation with Ash Kell and Alaina Urquhart-White at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Zeke Faux (”Number Go Up: Inside Crypto’s Wild Rise and Staggering Fall”) is in conversation with Ian Frisch at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books.
- Alechia Dow (”Just a Pinch of Magic”) is in conversation with Jenny L. Howe at 6:30 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.
- Sofia T. Romero (“We Have Always Been Who We Are”) will discuss her new book at 7 p.m. at Molly’s Bookstore.
FRIDAY OCT. 13
- Angie Kim (”Happiness Falls”) is in conversation with Mira T. Lee at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books.
- Yung Pueblo (”The Way Forward”) is in conversation with Donna Farizan at 7 p.m. at the Emerson Colonial Theatre at an event hosted by Harvard Book Store. (Tickets are $35-$46.)
- Leslie Sainz (”Have You Been Long Enough At Table”) is in conversation with Allison Adair and K. Iver at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Helen Garner (”The Children’s Bach”) is in conversation with Lily King at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books.
SATURDAY OCT. 14
- Holly Guran (”Now Before and Ever”) will read and sign copies of her new book at 2:30 p.m. at the Roslindale Branch of the Boston Public Library.
- Sara Levine (”Sensitive”) will discuss her new picture book at 3 p.m. at Porter Square Books.
- Jorge Cham (”Oliver’s Great Big Universe”) is in conversation with Jeff Kinney at 4 p.m. at An Unlikely Story. (Tickets are $5 – $16.99.)