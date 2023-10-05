scorecardresearch Skip to main content
BOOKINGS

Author readings around Boston Oct. 8-14

Updated October 5, 2023, 52 minutes ago
Heather Cox Richardson (”Democracy Awakening: Notes on the State of America”) is in conversation with Meghna Chakrabarti at 6:30 p.m. Thursday virtually via Brookline Booksmith.Viking

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted.

SUNDAY OCT. 8

TUESDAY OCT. 10

WEDNESDAY OCT. 11

THURSDAY OCT. 12

FRIDAY OCT. 13

SATURDAY OCT. 14

Boston Globe Today