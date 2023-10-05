Everyone’s rich and beautiful in the world of John Singer Sargent

“Fashioned by Sargent,” the MFA’s frothy blockbuster of unabashed prettiness – fans, fabrics, dresses, and more dresses gild the beloved part-time Bostonian painter’s portraits of the rich and sometimes the famous– aims halfheartedly for depth and lands largely skin deep. I’m not even sure that’s a criticism. An exhibition predicated on the unapologetically gorgeous can still be a pleasure, and not an entirely guilty one. Maybe that’s simply who John Singer Sargent was, or at least fashioned himself to be: the court painter of gilded-age oligarchs — also, their party favorite and chum.

Sargent, imprinted permanently in the Boston landscape with his 1890 murals for the Boston Public Library and his 1925 frescoes at the MFA, had a knack for befriending the very wealthy, women especially, and painting them with lavish regard. (See Boston’s own Isabella Stewart Gardner, his primary stateside doyenne among a collection on both sides of the Atlantic.) There’s a reason he was the most in-demand portraitist of that exalted social set, and it’s only partly that he was an extravagantly gifted painter. A recent Vanity Fair piece about this show suggested Sargent was the Ken to any number of well-heeled Barbies about the social scene — a charming, if somewhat empty accessory. And he may well have been, though the subtly bracing modernity of his painterly gifts sneaks into this show all the same; having to hunt for it under layers of unctuous people-pleasing remains for me the perpetual Sargent curse.

“Lady Sassoon (Aline de Rothschild)” by John Singer Sargent, 1907. Private Collection, Image © Houghton Hall. Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

But we’ll get to that. What you need to know up front is that “Fashioned by Sargent” brings the goods: More than 70 paintings, almost all of the big ones and a handful of surprises, most of them smartly arrayed in a capacious central gallery space that might remind you of a grand ballroom. This makes a lot of sense; whatever Sargent’s portraits may be, few could be described as intimate. Sargent’s subjects are as outward, public, and performative as portrait-sitters could be (“Dr. Pozzi at Home,” 1881, in his robes of shimmering crimson emerging from matching drapery as though from the wings of a stage, is just one glaring example).

The exhibition suggests that Sargent often dressed his subjects in blacks and whites because it suited his painterly priorities of capturing light in dramatic high contrast. It’s hard to argue with the effect he achieved in works like “Lady Sassoon,” 1907, with the sumptuous folds of her dark silk cloak turning in on themselves like a black hole, greedily drawing and swallowing light all around (the cloak itself, one of a dozen or so garments in the exhibition, is primly displayed on a dress form nearby).

He had a knack for crafting expression that was both naturalistic and deeply flattering: Modern, but still obliging – a break from the resolute gaze that had been popular in the previous generation. But after a few laps, names and faces mattered less and less, drawn in as I was by the deep atmospherics of Sargent’s brushwork.

“Mrs. Fiske Warren (Gretchen Osgood) and Her Daughter Rachel” by John Singer Sargent, 1903. Gift of Mrs. Rachel Warren Barton and Emily L. Ainsley Fund. Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

Sargent’s portraits, for me, live largely below the neckline, where he could find a landscape, a continent, a universe in the drape of fabric, or the bead and brocade adornments of a fancy dress. Anyone in Boston unfamiliar with “Mrs. Fiske Warren (Gretchen Osgood) and Her Daughter Rachel,” 1903, an old favorite from the MFA’s own collection, should turn in their CharlieCard now (you might do that for lots of other reasons, but anyway). The two women, with doll-like rosy cheeks, and expressions of wan, dreamy contentment, are the least interesting thing about it. The cascade of sharp pink swaddling Rachel from head to toe feels like an eruption of pure pleasure, the thing Sargent wanted to paint most and just needed a paying customer to hang it on.

Once that penny drops, it becomes hard to see people and impossible not to see paint. It prompted me to reconsider my biased view of Sargent as talented-but-shallow, favoring social climbing over the far rougher ascent of pioneering, boundary-breaking art. Away from those faces, usually drawn in sharp focus, Sargent’s painterly spirit thrives. It’s in the energetic brushwork of “La Carmencita,” 1890, the shimmering contours of a theatrically posed performer’s gown cascade to a hemline studded with beadwork, where he really cuts loose; or in the writhing embroidery and wisp of collar around the porcelain neck of “Mrs. Hugh Hammersly (Mary Frances Grant),” 1892.

"Fashioned by Sargent" at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, includes paintings and clothing of the Belle Époque, some worn by Sargent's subjects. Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

It’s a tantalizing tease to the artist’s closely guarded depths. Sargent ran parallel with Manet and Degas, who had turned the art world from the grandiose to the workaday. Impressionism, no simp for the rich and famous, built from there, devouring the conventionally pretty with the bright, the gaudy, the explicitly robust, paint tracked and pushed heavily every which way.

Sargent always crept around those edges. Technically, he was more than capable, and beautifully so; his work in those realms routinely features in important exhibitions of Impressionism’s imprint in the United States. But that’s not why the hordes will surely flock to this show. In his later years, his reputation nose-dived as Impressionism and Fauvism, resolutely revolutionary and Modern, left him in the dust. He died in 1925, a few months before the neoclassical frescoes he’d spent a decade making for the MFA were unveiled, by then hopelessly outdated amid a world in the thrall of Modern giants like Picasso and Matisse.

“Dr. Pozzi at Home” (left) by John Singer Sargent, 1881, Oil on canvas, and “W. Graham Robertson” by John Singer Sargent, 1894, Oil on canvas. Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

But “Fashioned by Sargent” isn’t interested in those larger currents. Why? Maybe there’s just no there there; whatever his own thoughts on the subject, his private life remains largely opaque, and his work, especially in these fraught times, serves mostly as crowd-pleasing sweet relief.

Maybe with that in mind, the exhibition dutifully anchors him only in his moment: It speaks of the complex ritual of women’s wardrobes, a dress for nearly every hour of the day (for a certain class, of course); and it waves from afar at Sargent’s speculated-upon homosexuality with a large section it casts as “Sporting With Gender.” It includes, “Dr. Pozzi,” and two other young men from elite social circles, “Sir Philip Sasson,” 1923, and “W. Graham Robertson,” slim and delicately featured, which it describes as “dandies.” (They counterweigh the almost comically gruff machismo of “Henry Lee Higginson,” 1903, a Harvard benefactor with an arm slung over a chair in a bright, earth-toned room.)

Just last year, Paul Fisher, a professor of American Studies at Wellesley College, published “A Grand Affair: John Singer Sargent and His World,” speculating on his private life and motivations. Fisher works hard to pull the loose ends of Sargent’s private life together. He posits that Sargent’s hidden agendas were to lionize the nascent female empowerment of the Belle Époque, and the “ever-more-complex modernity” and cultural change of the late 18th century.

“Lady Agnew of Lochnaw” by John Singer Sargent, 1892. National Gallery of Scotland, purchased with the aid of the Cowan Smith Bequest Fund 1925. Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

That might be a lot to ask of some of Sargent’s frankly kitschy portrayals — of a Spanish Romani dancer, for example (the Gardner’s prized “El Jaleo,” 1882, not in this show, is a masterwork that oozes both painterly ambition and clichéd drama); or a British heiress dolled up in near-Eastern costume as was the rage of its day (”Almina, Daughter of Asher Wertheimer,” 1908, a terrific painting of a cringey scene — strumming an Indian sarod, no less — checks a box for the show, which gently cites it for cultural appropriation).

Sargent’s Modern inclinations are better shown, not told; they live vividly on the canvas. To that, the MFA saved the best for last. The smoldering “Lady Agnew of Lochnaw,” 1892, easily the most provocative and mysterious gaze in the show, is the gateway to a final gallery bubbling with Sargent, unbound — no patrons, commissions, or expectations.

“Group with Parasols (A Siesta)”, by John Singer Sargent, 1904, Oil on canvas. - (Museum of Fine Arts, Boston) Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

This is giddy release: the darkly indistinct figure in landscape of “The Black Brook,” 1908; the thickly impastoed mountainscapes riven into the smocks of “Two Girls With White Dresses,” 1911; the loose and melancholy pallor of “Nonchaloir (Repose),” 1911; and the sumptuous, liberating chaos of the supremely special “Group with Parasols (A Siesta),” 1904, a frankly thrilling heap of heavy paint from which bodies, embedded in nature, barely emerge.

This is the Sargent I can freely allow myself to love. Everything about him suggests a contentment with the status quo. But in paint, he found the liberty to explore the boundaries of convention. That’s the pleasure of Sargent, and the pain: Why an artist capable of so much was happy instead to do less.

FASHIONED BY SARGENT

At Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, 465 Huntington Ave., Oct. 8-Jan. 15. 617-267-9300, www.mfa.org

Murray Whyte can be reached at murray.whyte@globe.com. Follow him @TheMurrayWhyte.