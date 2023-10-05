Local bestsellers for the week ended Oct. 1

3. Demon Copperhead Barbara Kingsolver Harper

4. The Iliad Homer, tr. by Emily Wilson W. W. Norton & Company

5. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store James McBride Riverhead Books

6. The Last Devil to Die Richard Osman Pamela Dorman Books

7. The Vaster Wilds Lauren Groff Riverhead Books

8. Holly Stephen King Scribner

9. The Fraud Zadie Smith Penguin Press

10. The Armor of Light Ken Follett Viking

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Democracy Awakening: Notes on the State of America Heather Cox Richardson Viking

2. Enough Cassidy Hutchinson Simon & Schuster

3. The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder David Grann Doubleday

4. Astor: The Rise and Fall of an American Fortune Anderson Cooper, Katherine Howe Harper

5. Elon Musk Walter Isaacson Simon & Schuster

6. Of Time and Turtles: Mending the World, Shell by Shattered Shell Sy Montgomery, Matt Patterson (Illus.) Mariner Books

7. Why We Love Baseball: A History in 50 Moments Joe Posnanski Dutton

8. Build the Life You Want: The Art and Science of Getting Happier Arthur C. Brooks, Oprah Winfrey Portfolio

9. The Creative Act: A Way of Being Rick Rubin Penguin Press

10. Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity Peter Attia, MD, Bill Gifford Harmony

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Trust Hernan Diaz Riverhead Books

2. Mad Honey Jodi Picoult, Jennifer Finney Boylan Ballantine

3. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Penguin

4. The Thursday Murder Club Richard Osman Penguin

5. A Court of Thorns and Roses Sarah J. Maas Bloomsbury Publishing

6. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

7. Lucy by the Sea Elizabeth Strout Random House

8. Babel R. F. Kuang Harper Voyager

9. The Silent Patient Alex Michaelides Celadon Books

10. Never Whistle at Night: An Indigenous Dark Fiction Anthology Shane Hawk (Ed.), Theodore C. Van Alst Jr. (Ed.) Vintage

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI David Grann Vintage

2. The 2024 Old Farmer’s Almanac Old Farmer’s Almanac

3. An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us Ed Yong Random House

4. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions

5. American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer Kai Bird, Martin J. Sherwin Vintage

6. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk MD Penguin

7. Solito: A Memoir Javier Zamora Hogarth

8. The Artist’s Way: 30th Anniversary Edition Julia Cameron TarcherPerigee

9. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir Michelle Zauner Vintage

10. Stay True: A Memoir Hua Hsu Anchor

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.