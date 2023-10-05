What you need to know about Caroline Ellison, Newton native and key witness in Sam Bankman-Fried’s trial

In exchange for avoiding serious criminal penalties, Ellison has agreed to cooperate with the government. She pleaded guilty late last year to seven criminal charges related to illegally siphoning customer funds from FTX to bankroll Alameda’s trading activity. Part of this cooperation will likely involve her courtroom testimony on the inner workings of the crypto firms during her time as one of Bankman-Fried’s top lieutenants.

Ellison stands at the center of federal prosecutors’ case, which alleges that Bankman-Fried knowingly defrauded investors in a scheme that led to the collapse of his FTX crypto exchange and an affiliated hedge fund, Alameda Research, which Ellison ran.

As the trial of Sam Bankman-Fried kicks off, Newton native Caroline Ellison — his on-again-off-again girlfriend and one of his most trusted deputies — is poised to take the stand against the onetime cryptocurrency tycoon.

In opening statements Wednesday, according to the New York Times, the prosecution alluded to Bankman-Fried using Ellison “as a front” as he wielded control over Alameda. The defense, meanwhile, attempted to proactively undermine her testimony.

“Let’s face it, cooperating means testifying against Sam in the way that the government wants,” said Mark Cohen, one of Bankman-Fried’s lawyers, according to the Times.

As the highly anticipated trial ramps up in Manhattan, here’s what to know about Ellison, her role in the case, and what’s next.

What is Ellison’s background?

Ellison grew up in Massachusetts and graduated in 2012 from Newton North High School, where she was captain of the math team. She went to Stanford University, but her parents — Sara Fisher Ellison and Glenn Ellison — are both economics professors at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (where Bankman-Fried majored in physics).

After Stanford, Ellison landed at Jane Street Capital, a tech-focused trading firm, as a quantitative trader. It was there that she first encountered Bankman-Fried, who recruited her to join Alameda in 2018, later appointing her co-CEO alongside Roxbury Latin School and MIT graduate Sam Trabucco. (Trabucco, whose resignation from Alameda last August left Ellison as the sole CEO, has not been charged.)

During her time at the top of the crypto trading firm, Ellison has also been romantically linked with Bankman-Fried. She lived with him and other key FTX players in an opulent penthouse in the Bahamas, where the crypto firm was based.

What was Ellison’s role in the saga?

Alameda Research was a trading firm founded by Bankman-Fried that bought and sold cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin for profit.

But last November, a report by the publication CoinDesk revealed that much of Alameda’s assets were held in FTT, the crypto token issued by FTX. Within days, spooked investors attempted to withdraw billions from FTX, leading both FTX and Alameda to file for bankruptcy.

Essentially, Ellison says she helped Bankman-Fried to orchestrate this scheme and conceal it from investors. She has admitted to knowingly diverting customer deposits from FTX to Alameda, giving the firm “an unlimited line of credit,” Ellison said during a plea hearing.

One piece of evidence that the government plans to present to the jury is a recording of a meeting between Ellison and Alameda employees on Nov. 9, 2022, after the CoinDesk story was published. During the meeting, an employee asked Ellison who green-lit the funneling of customer funds into Alameda.

Ellison’s response? “Um . . . Sam, I guess,” prosecutors say.

Bankman-Fried, meanwhile, has argued that Ellison was to blame for the eventual breakdown of his empire, according to writings reviewed by the Times.

“She continually avoided talking about risk management — dodging my suggestions — until it was too late,” he wrote in one document. “Every time that I reached out with suggestions, it just made her feel worse. I’m sure that being exes didn’t help.”

Sam Bankman-Fried leaves court in New York on July 26. Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg

Is Ellison facing criminal charges?

In her deal with federal prosecutors, Ellison pleaded guilty to seven criminal charges — including wire fraud — which can carry a maximum of 110 years in prison.

“I am truly sorry for what I did,” said Ellison in court in conjunction with her guilty plea. “I knew that it was wrong.”

However, under the terms of her agreement with the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Ellison will not be further prosecuted on any of these counts by the office if she cooperates with government officials in their case against Bankman-Fried — in other words, testifying about his alleged wrongdoings under oath.

She could still face prosecution for criminal tax violations, according to the plea deal, and will owe a to-be-determined amount in restitution.

What’s the deal with her private writings?

In July, the New York Times published a report detailing some of Ellison’s private writings — shared with the Times by Bankman-Fried — that included musings about her relationship with Bankman-Fried, her role at Alameda, and her own insecurities.

“Running Alameda doesn’t feel like something I’m that comparatively advantaged at or well suited to do,” she wrote, according to the Times.

After the story was published, US District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan revoked Bankman-Fried’s bail and ordered him to jail, ruling he had harassed a witness by sharing Ellison’s missives.

Bankman-Fried, who has pleaded not guilty to the seven counts against him, has since been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

According to court filings, “certain handwritten and typed notes that Ellison maintained to keep track of the conspiracy’s activities” will be offered up by prosecutors as evidence during the trial. This includes a list entitled “Things Sam Is Freaking Out About.”

When is Ellison expected to testify?

It is unclear when Ellison will take the stand — along with other former FTX executives who have agreed to cooperate with prosecutors, including director of engineering Nishad Singh and chief technology officer (and fellow MIT grad) Gary Wang.

The trial is expected to last about six weeks, according to the Times.

Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com. Follow her @danagerber6.