Jobless claims stay low in latest report

Applications for US unemployment benefits remained historically low last week, highlighting ongoing strength in the labor market. Initial jobless claims ticked up slightly to 207,000 in the week ending Sept. 30, according to Labor Department data out Thursday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for an increase to 210,000. Continuing claims, a proxy for the number of people receiving unemployment benefits, were also little changed at 1.7 million in the week through Sept. 23. The resilient labor market has continued to power consumer spending in the face of high inflation and interest rates. Demand for workers remains solid and the layoffs that made headlines earlier this year have largely eased. The monthly employment report due Friday will provide more insights into the job market. Economists anticipate slowing but still healthy growth in nonfarm payrolls. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Gene therapy job cuts affect Lexington site

UniQure, the Dutch gene therapy maker with operations in Lexington, said Thursday it will cut about 20 percent of its workforce, or 114 jobs, as it joins the growing list of biotechs shedding workers in the industry downturn. The firm also said it will stop investing in more than half of its research projects and let go of its chief scientific officer, Ricardo Dolmetsch, as it seeks to save about $180 million over the next three years. Rich Porter, chief business officer, will pick up many of Dolmetsch’s duties. Most of the layoffs will be in Amsterdam, where UniQure’s research operations are located, but 35 will be in Lexington, according to Tom Malone, a company spokesperson. The restructuring will not affect the manufacturing of a gene therapy for the bleeding disorder hemophilia B that UniQure developed for CSL Behring, a unit of the Australian drug firm CSL Ltd, UniQure said. The Food and Drug Administration cleared the treatment, called Hemgenix, last November. It costs $3.5 million for a one-time infusion and became the world’s most expensive drug when it was approved. — JONATHAN SALTZMAN

Sanofi is exploring acquisition of cancer drug maker Mirati

French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi is exploring a potential acquisition of cancer drug maker Mirati Therapeutics Inc., according to people familiar with the matter. Mirati’s shares surged 45 percent — the most since 2017 — in New York trading. The shares, which had fallen 37 percent in the the past year through Wednesday, closed Thursday at $62.38, elevating the San Diego-based company’s market value to about $4.2 billion. Boston-based rival Tango Therapeutics Inc., a rival to Mirati, also saw its shares end sharply higher Thursday. Sanofi has been studying a deal for Mirati, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. A spokesperson for Mirati said that it doesn’t comment on market rumors or speculation. A representative for Sanofi also said it doesn’t comment on market rumors. Mirati is in the process of rolling out its first product to patients, a drug called Krazati that’s used as a second-line treatment for a type of lung cancer in which the the KRAS gene has mutated. The company received accelerated approval from the Food and Drug Administration for the drug in December. Shares of Tango Therapeutics, which is developing similar cancer drug candidates, closed up almost 14 percent on Thursday after earlier jumping as much as 23 percent. The company has a market value of about $1.2 billion. Sanofi has been aggressively adding to its portfolio of treatments. It struck two deals this week to gain new experimental treatments for bowel disease and an invasive form of a digestive pathogen. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ETF trading spikes amid wild bond market

The violent selloff in the Treasury market has sent shockwaves through fixed-income funds across the spectrum, spurring a gush of trading in the largest exchange-traded funds, an exodus of cash from high-yield trades and fresh mania across the options market. The iShares iBoxx High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alone saw $10 billion of shares change hands Wednesday, the most since its inception 16 years ago. Bill Gross, cofounder and former chief investment officer at Pacific Investment Management Co., highlighted the recent spikes in volumes in fixed-income ETFs, noting that investors who are “spooked” by recent losses have joined a crowd of bond bears. All that has the potential to exacerbate negative market sentiment. On the flipside, inflows into some of the world’s largest bond ETFs have also held up amid the losses, suggesting a cohort of money managers may be fighting the hawkish Federal Reserve or are simply seeking to scoop up the highest yields on offer in decades. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

US trade deficit dips to 2020 levels

The US trade deficit shrank to an almost three-year low in August, reflecting a pullback in American demand for foreign merchandise and a pickup in goods shipments overseas. The shortfall in goods and services trade narrowed 9.9 percent from the prior month to $58.3 billion, Commerce Department data showed Thursday. The figures aren’t adjusted for inflation. The value of imports declined 0.7 percent, while exports increased 1.6 percent. The figures suggest softer domestic demand for both consumer goods and capital equipment. Borrowing costs that have climbed rapidly risk further limiting purchases of overseas merchandise. The report showed declines in imports for capital goods, including semiconductors, as well as decreases in cellphones and other consumer goods. Exports were boosted by a rise in shipments of capital and consumer goods. Motor vehicles exports, meanwhile, fell. The pickup in exports may prove short-lived as a dollar near a one-year high makes US goods and services more expensive for overseas customers. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

EU regulators questioning Adobe’s Figma deal

Adobe Inc.’s rivals and customers are being quizzed by European Union watchdogs on whether the US software firm could upend fair competition in the interactive product design market after its proposed $20 billion buyout of Figma Inc. In questionnaires seen by Bloomberg, the EU seeks feedback on the possible harm that Adobe would cause if it levers its market power to slash the price of Figma’s products or bundles them with its own Creative Cloud offering. Figma’s use of developer tools into its design software offering — particularly the company’s new “Dev Mode” feature, which allows developers to translate design into code — also features in the EU’s line of questioning. More broadly, EU regulators examining Adobe’s record buyout also want to know whether the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning technology in product design tools could cause competitive risks in the future. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SEC sues Musk to compel him to testify on Twitter purchase

The Securities and Exchange Commission sued Elon Musk on Thursday to force him to testify about his accumulation of shares in Twitter, which the tech billionaire bought last year and has since renamed X. Musk quietly bought shares of Twitter between January and April 2022, amassing a 9 percent stake in the company before offering to buy it outright. The SEC has said that Musk missed a deadline to publicly disclose his purchases of Twitter stock. Investors are required to disclose their stakes within 10 days if they buy more than 5 percent of a company’s shares, but Musk did not do so, the agency said. In the lawsuit, filed in US District Court for the Northern District of California, the SEC said that Musk was subpoenaed to testify last month about his stock purchases but failed to appear. X did not immediately respond to a request for comment. — NEW YORK TIMES



