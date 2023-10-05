What Marty Baron learned from Donald Trump, Jeff Bezos and Taylor Swift

One of the main tenets of journalism is this: Don’t become the story.

But that has been hard for this week’s guest on Globe Opinion podcast “Say More.”

After an illustrious 12-year run as editor of the Boston Globe — where he oversaw the Pulitzer Prize-winning coverage of clergy sexual abuse in the Catholic Church — Marty Baron became executive editor of the Washington Post in 2013.

Just months later, the paper would be bought by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. And a few years after that, Donald Trump would take over the White House and start attacking the press … constantly.

After Baron retired from the Post in 2021, he settled in the Berkshires and decided to write a book. “Collision of Power: Trump, Bezos, and The Washington Post” came out Tuesday, chronicling his time as editor during a tumultuous period in American journalism and politics.

Here are edited excerpts from Baron’s conversation with Globe columnist and “Say More” host Shirley Leung.

When you accepted the job at the Post, you weren’t expecting the Graham family to sell and then to have the paper bought by a billionaire tech entrepreneur. How was Jeff Bezos different from what you were expecting?

I didn’t think that a company with the name, the Washington Post Co., was going to sell the Washington Post, and the Graham family had been so committed to that news organization over eight decades.

I didn’t really know what to expect from Bezos. I had some high hopes for the organization. Bezos was known as a person who likes to grow organizations. I didn’t expect that he would be somebody who would just continue to shrink us. So I was very hopeful that he would come in with a strategy that would allow us to grow rather than to shrink.

What do you think is the most important business lesson you’ve learned from Bezos?

You need to settle on the strategy that you think is going to work. That’s what helped us at the Post. It was the most fundamental and important decision that he made. We had been a news organization that had shrunk, that was focused on being, as they called it, for and about Washington. And he felt that wasn’t the right strategy for us.

We had an opportunity, because we were based in the nation’s capital, to become a national news organization. We had a name, the Washington Post, which can be leveraged to a national and international level. And we had a heritage and a history of holding power to account. He sought to capitalize on all of that.

The other thing is not to despair. Organizations all over the country and all over the world are despairing in so many ways. And a lot of people were writing off the Post. It’s really important for us not to be pessimists about our business, but to find causes for optimism, and find and develop a strategy for pursuing it.

Trump is once again running for president, and there remains a huge debate on how to cover his blatant lies. What is the best way to cover an authoritarian figure like Trump?

This is a person who has spoken openly about suspending the Constitution. There can be no doubt that that is an authoritarian measure. That’s the ultimate authoritarian measure. We should really focus on that, and what are the policies that he intends to implement? How would he go about implementing those policies? Who would he be putting in charge? We should be focusing people’s attention on what a second Trump administration would really be like.

In your book, you wrote about the racial reckoning in The Post newsroom following the murder of George Floyd. It’s very probably the most emotional chapter ... and you wanted to resign during that period. Can you talk about that moment, and what you learned from it?

The killing of George Floyd, the racial justice protests that followed was a very emotional moment, and had a huge impact on our news organization. People were very much focused on whether we had done our job in providing diversity in the coverage and the leadership. And the immediate assessment, of course, was that we had not.

So there was a demand for action and not just words, not promises of what was to be done in the future, but a pledge to do something right away. And I don’t think I responded terribly well. In fact, I did not respond well.

I was very upset with myself in terms of how I handled it. I felt that there was just a bigger and bigger gap between myself and the staff. So I proposed to quit, and the publisher didn’t accept that. I continued, but I was determined after the election, after the inauguration, that I would I would leave then.

What is your outlook on American journalism? Are you hopeful? Are you worried? A little bit of both?

Definitely both. I’m worried because so many news organizations are suffering. They haven’t found a sustainable business model, particularly with local news. We have more than enough people covering Taylor Swift and her love life lately.

We need more coverage of what’s happening in communities around the country so that people will know who’s on their school board, and what are they doing so that people will know how their police are performing, so they’ll know how their local government is performing, so they’ll understand the condition of the environment.

I’m hopeful because there’s still a lot of really great journalism going on out there. I’m hopeful that people will find a successful model. It requires leadership at every level, requires ownership to really commit to finding that successful model. And so I think if we all pull together, we can find a way through this crisis.

