Artsy views from Boston to Brattleboro, plus the bottom line on comfortable seating

Artist Aurora Robson raises awareness about plastic pollution in her first New England solo exhibition at the Brattleboro Museum and Art Center (BMAC), “Human Nature Walk,” on view through Feb. 11. Robson transforms trash into artwork for this site-specific installation and employs a variety of techniques to repurpose plastic such as bending, welding, sewing, and injection-molding. She also invites visitors — with BMAC’s support — to add their own plastic bottle caps to the installation (see the website on how to clean your cap first). Other activities take place in conjunction with this installation, including a talk by Robson on Oct. 28. Free admission. brattleboromuseum.org

Advertisement

Artist Aurora Robson raises awareness about plastic pollution in her first New England solo exhibition at the Brattleboro Museum and Art Center, “Human Nature Walk,” on view through Feb. 11. Aurora Robson

Head up the “Pru” to see a selection of new artworks that have recently been installed. View Boston in the Prudential Center offers 360-degree views of the city skyline and series of new murals and metal sculptures that transform the décor and elevate the whole experience. The observation deck on the 51st floor now displays a colorful geometric mural by Boston artists Ryan and Rachel Adams, “Serendipitous, 2023.” The work includes a central heart image in Ryan’s signature “gem” style surrounded by Rachel’s quilt motif depicting iconic local landmarks such as the Zakim Bridge, Citgo Sign, and Charles River. Don’t miss Mae Chevrette’s digital collage “Back Bay View, 2023″ on the 50th floor. The artist uses hundreds of authentic weathered antique paper and blends them with her own photos and painting techniques to create this beautiful and nostalgic display. https://viewboston.com

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

“In Our Hands: Native Photography, 1890 to Now” will be on show at the Minneapolis Institute of Art from Oct. 22 to Jan. 14 and includes more than 150 works of First Nations, Métis, Inuit, and Native American cultures from the Rio Grande to the Arctic Circle. Cara Romero/Chemehuevi

THERE

Exhibit focuses on Indigenous views

See photographs of landscapes and people in Native American and First Nations communities — taken by Indigenous people living in these communities — from the past 130 years. “In Our Hands: Native Photography, 1890 to Now” will be on show at the Minneapolis Institute of Art from Oct. 22 to Jan. 14 and includes more than 150 works of First Nations, Métis, Inuit, and Native American cultures from the Rio Grande to the Arctic Circle. The exhibit focuses on the ways in which Indigenous people have advanced the medium of photography for more than a century. It’s broken into three sections: A World of Relations explores how Native people and cultures conceive of the living world, with respect for all forms of life and an appreciation of their interconnectedness; Always Leaders, which recognizes Native leadership for important issues such as human rights, sustainable environmental practices, and the preservation of Native land and culture; and Always Present with works that illuminate the strong and ever-growing social, political, intellectual, and artistic views existing in these Native communities. Admission: free 17 and younger; $20 for 18 and older; tickets on sale Oct. 10. https://new.artsmia.org

Advertisement

“In Our Hands: Native Photography, 1890 to Now” will be on show at the Minneapolis Institute of Art from Oct. 22 to Jan. 14 and includes more than 150 works of First Nations, Métis, Inuit, and Native American cultures from the Rio Grande to the Arctic Circle. Matika Wilbur/Swinomish and Tulalip

EVERYWHERE

The bottom line on comfortable seating

Whether you’re tailgating at the ski area, sitting on bleachers at sports games, or picnicking at the park, Cascade Mountain Tech’s new stadium seats can make it a more enjoyable and comfortable experience. Choose a standard, wide, or padded seat. Each one has an arm that swings over to clamp it onto a standard-size bleacher, picnic table, or park bench. The seats are all made with a durable canvas fabric that’s breathable and water resistant — making them great in wet weather — and a sturdy aluminum frame. The extra-wide stadium seat measures 20 inches wide and 14 inches deep and has a 15-inch-high backrest that provides great support (the standard seat is just 17 inches wide). If you’d like more cushioning beneath you, try the Cascade Mountain Tech Ultra-Padded Stadium Seat, which has a 2-inch foam cushion and a 17-inch-high backrest, with the seat measuring 18.5 inches wide and 12 inches deep. The chairs weigh between 5.3 and 6.9 pounds and can support up to 250 pounds. They fold up and have a shoulder strap for easy carrying. $48.99. $54.99 extra-wide seat; $52.99 for ultra-padded seat. https://cascademountaintech.com

Advertisement

KARI BODNARCHUK

Kari Bodnarchuk can be reached at travelwriter@karib.us.