Author Caroline Kepnes on pillowcases, peppermint patties, and the passenger from hell

If you could travel anywhere right now, where would you go?

Author Caroline Kepnes may not be a household name, but the hit Netflix series “You,” based on her 2014 book of the same name, certainly is. The Cape Cod native, 46, a former journalist, recently completed “For You and You Only,” her fifth novel and fourth in the “You” psychological thriller series. The Brown University graduate, who has also published numerous short stories and written for TV shows including “7th Heaven” and “The Secret Life of the American Teenager,” will join Kiss 108 “Billy & Lisa in the Morning” show personality Lisa Donovan, who hosts a book club, for a book signing and Q&A Oct. 23 (from 5 to 7 p.m.) at the Revere Hotel. Kepnes said in a recent phone interview that her readers (and TV audiences) have “really connected with Joe Goldberg,” the protagonist of the “You” book series. “I love meeting them and having them share their passion for [the fictional character] and connection with the books,” she said. “I’m never not blown away by people who show up with things like T-shirts with quotes from [my books], things for me to sign … it’s a thrill.” We caught up with the Centerville native, who lives in Los Angeles, to talk about all things travel.

Advertisement

It’s almost “When Harry Met Sally” walkabout-while-listening-to-Bobby-Short season, so I’d go to New York.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Where was the first place you traveled to after COVID restrictions were lifted?

Cape Cod. I’m from Centerville, and my mom, extended family, and friends still live there.

Do you prefer booking trips through a travel agent or on your own?

I like to do it on my own so I can change my schedule 500 times and not feel bad.

Thoughts on an “unplugged” vacation?

Swimming is the most natural and glorious way to unplug.

Advertisement

Do you use all of your vacation time or leave some on the table?

I’m a little worker bee by nature, but I’m trying to get better at taking time off.

What has been your worst vacation experience?

A 14-hour flight. Aisle seat. Man in the middle seat told me that he gets handsy when he takes his pill. His wife in the window seat said it’s true. And then he took his pill. They weren’t lying.

Do you vacation to relax, to learn, or for the adventure of it all?

Learning is relaxing to me. I love a charismatic tour guide.

What book do you plan on bringing with you to read on your next vacation?

“Almost Surely Dead” by Amina Akhtar.

If you could travel with one famous person/celebrity, who would it be?

Mike White, as in the creator of many things I love, including “The White Lotus.”

What is the best gift to give a traveler?

Two silk pillowcases. One to leave in the room; one to responsibly covet and hold onto forever.

What is your go-to snack for a flight or a road trip?

Kind cranberry bars and little York Peppermint Patties.

What is the coolest souvenir you’ve picked up on a vacation?

A pair of scissors I bought in Miami to make “adjustments” to my clothes when I was there on spring break in my 20s.

What is your favorite app/website for travel?

Nomadic Matt. He’s my cousin, but I’d go to his site even if he wasn’t.

Advertisement

What has travel taught you?

Don’t take your ATM card to the casino. Repeat: Don’t take your ATM card to the casino.

What is your best travel tip?

Lobby bartenders tend to be really smart, full of stories, and they often know where to find music.