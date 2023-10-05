B-Side cocktail maven Dave Cargle modestly opens Humble Taco; El Tacuba comes to Medford

The B-Side poured its final beverage in 2008; The Automatic closed in 2020. Cargle moved his family to the South Shore, where he began to tend bar at Island Creek’s on-site restaurant, Winsor House . Along the way, he and business partner and pit-master Steve Baroni began talking tacos, and their humble idea was born. (They originally planned to call the pop-up Jackpot or Gold Rush Taco, but this seemed more fitting.)

Openings : Pop-up tacos are coming to the South Shore. The modestly named Humble Taco food truck will park at Duxbury’s Island Creek Oysters (403-9 Washington St.) starting on Sunday, Oct. 8, at noon, with more engagements to come. It’s the latest from Dave Cargle, legendary in Cambridge cocktail culture for his drinks at The Automatic and the beloved B-Side Lounge .

Expect plenty of house-smoked, meaty tacos served on Hadley’s Mi Tierra corn tortillas.

“This is real spice: lots of heat, lots of acid, lots of dried chile peppers,” Cargle promises.

Someday, he hopes to open a brick-and-mortar restaurant. But for now, look for him at Island Creek and potentially SoWa.

Track upcoming appearances by following Humble Taco Truck on Instagram.

In other taco news, El Tacuba is now open in Medford (35 Salem St.), new from brothers Alvaro and Andrés Sandoval, who also run Tenoch down the block and in several other locations.

While Tenoch specializes in quick-service tortas and tacos, El Tacuba is a full sit-down experience, complete with craft beer and a tequila bar. The menu focuses on seafood from Veracruz, where the brothers grew up.

“It’s great. It’s different. It’s lots of small plates, so people can try a little bit of everything, including some of our mom’s favorite foods,” says Alvaro Sandoval.

Sample salted cod in an olive and caper sauce, an assortment of ceviche, grilled sea bass, shrimp and crabmeat tostadas, and whitefish tacos from 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Speaking of seafood, Canadian chain Moxies (899 Congress St.) is now open, serving a roster of seafood and steak on two Seaport floors: sushi, raw bar platters, and steak frites. Of note: a “Marky Marg” pineapple margarita created by Mark Wahlberg, a lengthy vegetarian and plant-based menu, and a kids’ menu too. Visit from 11:30 a.m. daily.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her @kcbaskin.