JetBlue has launched a Boston-to-Amsterdam route. The catch: It may not last long.

At issue is Schiphol’s efforts to reduce the number of flights coming in and out of the airport. To mitigate noise and carbon emissions, the airport shrunk the number of takeoffs and landings (the technical term is “movements”) it allowed over the summer from 500,000 to 460,000. In 2024, the number of movements will be capped at 452,500 annually.

There were stroopwafels, cheese samples, and a windmill spinning at Logan Airport late last month, which could only mean one thing: an airline was celebrating the launch of a new direct flight to Amsterdam with a party. But behind the scenes, the introduction of JetBlue’s direct flight from Boston to Amsterdam has been more of an ongoing battle between the airline and Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport than a party.

Advertisement

Schiphol is the first mega airport in the world to begin reducing flights. It’s the third busiest airport in Europe.

JetBlue had to fight to acquire seasonal slots at Schiphol Airport and previously threatened legal action before a Dutch regulator relented and released two pairs of slots, allowing JetBlue to launch flights from JFK and Boston. The airline is looking to make the Amsterdam route a year-round offering, but so far, those coveted slots at Schiphol have yet to be renewed past March 2024 by the Airport Coordination Netherlands.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

“The Dutch government is planning to shrink the airport by roughly about 4 or 5 percent over environmental concerns,” said Dave Clark, head of revenue and planning for JetBlue. “And there’s been all these lawsuits between the American carriers, the international carriers, and the Dutch government. The US Department of Transportation has been involved, but it’s a hard airport to get into in general, and it might get harder.”

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, the third busiest airport in Europe, is reducing the number of flights it allows annually. Handout

It’s been more than a year of back-and-forth between the airline and Dutch airport officials, but the latest move came Sept. 29, a week after the launch of the Boston to Amsterdam route, when JetBlue filed a complaint against the Netherlands and the European Union to the US Department of Transportation.

Advertisement

With no guarantee of slots next summer and fewer opportunities to travel in and out of the airport, JetBlue’s complaint states, “New entrants such as JetBlue are facing a completely closed market and . . . expulsion from the market. This is not a fair or proportional outcome despite Dutch government assurances otherwise.”

The Sept. 29 complaint states that JetBlue “reasonably expects that it will not be allocated any slots at all for the summer 2024 scheduling season,” and that it is “uniquely situated among US carriers because it faces actual expulsion from Amsterdam Airport Schiphol at the end of the winter 2023-2024 scheduling season.”

The airline is also asking the US government to “take steps against Dutch carriers” if no resolution can be reached with Schiphol. Meaning it would like to see Dutch carrier KLM face the same restrictions in the United States that JetBlue faces in the Netherlands.

Delta, which is JetBlue’s chief competitor at Logan, has a partnership agreement with KLM, which guarantees them slots at Schiphol. Shutting JetBlue out of the picture means less competition for Amsterdam and potentially higher fares.

“Amsterdam flying is led by Delta and KLM, which have hubs on both sides of the Atlantic and an antitrust-immunized joint venture,” said Henry Harteveldt, an industry expert and analyst at Atmospheric Research Group. “Both Delta and KLM are good airlines, but competition is the only way to ensure the traveling public has adequate choice and better fares,”

Advertisement

The ongoing battle to obtain permanent slots in Amsterdam is not deterring JetBlue’s expansion plans into other cities in Europe. At the Amsterdam launch party last month at Logan, Clark said the airline will begin a Boston to Paris route in 2024, followed by an additional, yet-to-be-announced fourth European destination. Currently, JetBlue flies from Boston to London and Amsterdam on a growing fleet of A321 LR planes.

“There will be more destinations beyond those three next summer, but we’re not ready to make any announcements,” Clark said. “But we want to fly to where customers want to go. If you think about the whole reason we got into trans-Atlantic flying, it is because we wanted to cover routes that our customers wanted, but we didn’t yet serve. So the next route will be a destination you’re very familiar with.”

Christopher Muther can be reached at christopher.muther@globe.com. Follow him @Chris_Muther and Instagram @chris_muther.