Fifteen indicted in New Hampshire for alleged roles in Lawrence, Mass. based drug ring involved in fentanyl and cocaine sales

Three others remain at large, and another defendant, Benjamin Bryant, 33, of Manchester, N.H., died Sept. 16, according to the statement, which didn’t provide a cause of death.

In a statement, New Hampshire US Attorney Jane E. Young’s office said a federal grand jury in Concord, N.H. indicted the defendants on Sept. 13, and that authorities since Tuesday had arrested nine of the suspects, while two others were already serving state prison terms in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Federal prosecutors said Thursday that 15 people were indicted last month in New Hampshire for their alleged roles in a drug ring based in Lawrence, Mass., and that one of the defendants died soon after the indictment was handed up.

Advertisement

The remaining defendants now in custody are slated to make initial appearances in federal court in Concord at various times in the coming days, the statement said.

According to Young’s office, the alleged leader of the drug ring, whom the statement didn’t name, allegedly used a social media app and other methods to facilitate fentanyl and cocaine sales, using Massachusetts “runners” to deliver supply to customers in the Granite State between October 2021 and August 2023.

Investigators seized more than one kilogram of fentanyl during the probe, Young’s office said, and also reviewed text messages on a social media account managed by the alleged ring. Those messages indicated that “a total of more than 14 kilograms of fentanyl [was] negotiated with various large-scale drug dealers in New Hampshire and [also involved] a gun-for-drug trade.”

The defendants were arrested on “on conspiracy to distribute controlled substances charges, namely fentanyl and cocaine,” the statement said.

Besides Bryant, those indicted were identified as Melvin Villar-Lugo, 25, of Lawrence; Felix Manuel Mejia-Gonzalez, 32, of Lawrence; Yonathan Elias Baez-Santos, 22, of Methuen, Mass.; Elaine Soto-Villar, 25, of Methuen, Mass.; Candido Armando Diaz-Fernandez, 30, Dedham, Mass.; Julio Rafael Mejia-Baez, 23, of Boston; Alexander Lechappelle, 26, of Lawrence; Aaron Loew, 44, of Plaistow, N.H.; Benjamin Conkright, 28, of Whitefield, N.H.; Johnnie Boynton, 51, of Littleton, N.H.; Anthony Monbleau, 32, of Brookline, N.H.; Erika Barlow, 32, of Nashua, N.H.; Cody Stanford, 29, of Pembroke, N.H.; and Dylan Painter, 26, of Nashua.

Advertisement

“The details contained in the charging documents are allegations,” the statement said. “Each defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.”

Thursday’s announcement comes after Massachusetts authorities on Sept. 11 announced that they’d raided several locations in Lawrence, Lynn and Methuen as part of separate drug trafficking probe, seizing more than 18 kilograms of fentanyl with a street value of nearly $1 million and arresting 11 people.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.