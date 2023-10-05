2-alarm kitchen fire breaks out in The Newbury Hotel building

A two-alarm fire broke out on a 17th floor kitchen located at The Newbury Hotel building in Boston Thursday afternoon, the Boston Fire Department said.
The building was evacuated safely and no injuries were reported, said Firefighter Brian Alkins, a spokesperson for the Boston Fire Department.
At around 2:15 p.m., the fire department received a call for a fire located at 15 Arlington St. with smoke coming from the roof the building, Alkins said.
When firefighters arrived on scene, they discovered the fire was located in the duct work of a 17th floor kitchen, he said.
Firefighters opened up the duct work to trace and combat the blaze, Alkins said.
“We have water damage on multiple floors and the building inspector will asses the damage to the hotel,” he said.
Companies remained at the scene around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday to monitor hotspots, Alkins said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the state’s fire investigation unit.
Deputy Chief Steven Shaffer briefs the media on the 2 alarm fire at 15 Arlington st. Fire started in the restaurant duct work on the 17th floor of the building.There are no injuries to report. pic.twitter.com/M6f3SlH1SY— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 5, 2023
A great job by the Command staff rotating companies keeping them hydrated on a warm day. Detail companies will remain to monitor any hot spots.The building inspector will assess the fire & water damage in the building. pic.twitter.com/XqoPxh9azM— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 5, 2023
Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com. Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.