2-alarm kitchen fire breaks out in The Newbury Hotel building

At around 2:15 p.m., the fire department received a call for a fire located at 15 Arlington St. with smoke coming from the roof the building, Alkins said.

The building was evacuated safely and no injuries were reported, said Firefighter Brian Alkins, a spokesperson for the Boston Fire Department.

A two-alarm fire broke out on a 17th floor kitchen located at The Newbury Hotel building in Boston Thursday afternoon, the Boston Fire Department said.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they discovered the fire was located in the duct work of a 17th floor kitchen, he said.

Firefighters opened up the duct work to trace and combat the blaze, Alkins said.

Advertisement

“We have water damage on multiple floors and the building inspector will asses the damage to the hotel,” he said.

Companies remained at the scene around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday to monitor hotspots, Alkins said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the state’s fire investigation unit.

Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com. Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.