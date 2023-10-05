Bodies of two divers recovered at beach in Rockport

The bodies of two divers were recovered in the area of Front Beach in Rockport on Wednesday, authorities said.
The first body was discovered at the beach Wednesday afternoon and the second body was recovered in the early evening by the State Police Dive Team, according to a statement from Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker’s office.
The deaths are being investigated by the Rockport police and the State Police detective unit assigned to the district attorney’s office, the statement said.
US Coast Guard officials said both of the deceased divers were men, and the second diver was reported to be 70 years old.
Authorities did not release the names of either diver.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
