At Brown University, New Zealand’s Ardern details how she handled gun control and the pandemic

“The whole nation went through this period of complete shock and grief and disbelief, and then quickly moved into a state of anger,” she said.

Ardern, who served as prime minister from 2017 to 2023, recounted how her nation responded after a lone gunman entered two mosques during Friday prayer in 2019, killing 51 people while livestreaming the massacre.

PROVIDENCE — At Brown University on Thursday, former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern talked about gun control, the pandemic, advice from Drake, and a flightless parrot called the kākāpō.

Soon afterward, Ardern sat down with the police commissioner, who explained that the killer had obtained the weapons he used legally.

“We had a coalition government, which means that I did not have the numbers in the debating chamber to do anything without going out and extensively negotiating with the two other parties that we were working with,” she said. “But I felt confident that if in that moment in time, if we changed our laws, they would be with me.”

So Arden said she stood at a podium and explained to New Zealand legislators that the law needed to change because the gunman had obtained his weapons legally. “And so within 10 days, we banned military-style semi-automatic weapons in New Zealand,” she said, drawing applause from the audience of about 2,000 people.

She was at the university on Thursday to deliver the 102nd Stephen A. Ogden Jr. ‘60 Memorial Lecture on International Affairs at Brown.

Ardern also spoke about New Zealand’s response to the pandemic, which initially included strict border controls and nationwide lockdowns. She said her government tried to be transparent about what it knew and didn’t know about COVID-19, and to spell out the rationale for the steps it was taking.

“We became quite literally a team of 5 million,” she said of New Zealand. And over the course of two years, the country “eliminated COVID multiple times, managed to save thousands of lives, and perhaps most surprising of all, lengthened the overall life expectancy for Kiwis during that period,” she said.

At the same time, New Zealand ended up having fewer “stay-at-home” days on average than many other countries, Ardern said.

But she said the nation faced greater challenges during the “second phase” of the pandemic as people became fatigued, craving a return to normal life.

“The pathway to normality was, of course, vaccines,” Ardern said. “But that opened up fractures as some tended toward vaccine hesitation or, worse, conspiracy. There is no question that disinformation played a role.”

During a question-and-answer session with Brown President Christina H. Paxson, Arden recalled that when vaccines first arrived, she told her leadership team, “Now it gets harder.”

Former New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern, right, laughs after a question from Brown University President Christina H. Paxson. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

“I don’t know if this is true of lots of places, but we have always had an element of hesitancy or skepticism or conspiracy around vaccines,” she said.

Despite that, more than 90 percent of New Zealand’s population ended up getting vaccinated, but the opponents were very vocal, Ardern said. “I found that period incredibly difficult because in real time I was constantly thinking: Could we be getting through this period differently? What could I have done that would have kept us all united for longer?”

A royal commission is now analyzing whether New Zealand made the right decisions in battling COVID-19 and how it can better prepare for future pandemics. “I really await their findings because I’m sure that there are things that we could have done differently, that we could have done better,” she said. “And I’m very open about that.”

Ardern became prime minister at age 37, making her the country’s youngest prime minister in more than 150 years, and she is only the second elected world leader in modern times to give birth while in office.

In January, she announced she was leaving office after five and a half years in office. “I know what this job takes, and I know that I no longer have enough in the tank to do it justice,” she said at the time. “It is that simple.”

While praised for her handling of the nation’s worst-ever mass shooting and the early stages of the pandemic, Ardern was facing mounting political pressures at home and a level of vitriol from some that hadn’t been experienced by previous New Zealand leaders.

An advocate on climate action, Arden is now a board member of The Earthshot Prize, which focuses on solutions to climate change and environmental issues, and she has fellowships at the Harvard Kennedy School and Harvard Law School.

During Thursday’s Q&A, Paxson relayed a question from a Brown student, asking what advice Ardern would give if she could go back in time and talk to herself in 2017, just after becoming prime minister.

“Just ‘It’s going to be OK’,” she replied. “You have no have no idea what you are capable of.” She explained that she had not sought to become prime minister but had been elected after the leader of her party resigned.

Ardern also shared some advice from the Canadian rapper Drake, whose mother told him about the “72 hour rule.” The rule is that you’re bound to feel terrible for the first 24 hours after you make a mistake or do something you regret, but you’ll feel less terrible after 48 hours. “And by hour 72, someone else is going to do something much worse,” she said. “Time heals a lot.”

Ardern also answered a question about how New Zealand is reviving its population of an endangered species of flightless, rotund, nocturnal parrots known as kākāpōs.

“As far as I know, it is the only parrot in the world that takes on this very elaborate mating ritual where the male kākāpō will kind of carve out this space where it will dance and trill for sometimes eight hours,” she said. “But it will only do it when a particular native tree is in bloom every two to four years. So it’s quite the event.”

For awhile, kākāpōs were thought to be extinct, but after a good breeding season there are now about 250 in New Zealand, Ardern said. “What we have learned is that it is possible to bring a species back from the brink,” she said. “It is absolutely possible.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him @FitzProv.