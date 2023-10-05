School bus driver, monitor charged in case involving abuse of 10-year-old in Methuen

“A school department investigation found that a bus monitor had physical contact with the child and that the bus driver failed to intervene or report the matter,” police said. The school system “contracts with the bus company to provide transportation for students who attend school outside the district,” police said.

Police said public school officials contacted them Friday about the allegations.

A school bus driver and a bus monitor are facing criminal charges in connection with the alleged physical abuse of a 10-year-old in Methuen, police said.

The bus monitor, Nancy Vasquez, 56, is charged with assault and battery on a disabled person, police said. The driver, Marlene Cruz, 38, is accused of permitting the abuse.

The women, both Lawrence residents, were arrested Tuesday and arraigned in Lawrence District Court, where they each pleaded not guilty, according to officials and court records.

Vasquez was ordered held without bail until a dangerousness hearing on Friday, while Cruz was released on personal recognizance on the conditions that she stay away from the child and the child’s family, the child’s school, the bus company, and Vasquez, officials said. Cruz is also barred from working with children, police said.

Lawyers for Cruz and Vasquez couldn’t be reached for comment.

Police didn’t identify the bus company in a statement announcing the arrests.

“I would like to thank Methuen Public Schools for immediately bringing this incident to our attention upon learning about it,” Police Chief Scott J. McNamara said in a statement. “It was the school department’s prompt and thorough response to a parent’s concerns that prompted this investigation.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.