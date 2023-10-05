Fourth human case of West Nile virus detected in Norfolk County, officials said.

The risk of WNV is moderate in the Greater Boston area, including Middlesex, Norfolk, and Suffolk counties, and in parts of Berkshire, Bristol, Hampden, Hampshire, Plymouth, and Worcester counties, the statement said.

A man in his 60s was infected with the virus, the department said in a statement.

A fourth human case of West Nile virus (WNV) in Massachusetts was detected in Norfolk County, the state Department of Public Health announced on Thursday.

Risk is also moderate Ashland, Holliston, Hopkinton, Sherborn, Dover, Medfield, Medway, Millis, Norfolk, Norwood, Walpole, and Westwood, the department said.

“With the weather getting cooler, mosquito activity will start to be reduced and the risk of West Nile virus will decrease, though some risk of mosquito-borne disease will continue until the first hard frost,” said Public Health Commissioner Robert Goldstein.

Risk from eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus is also moderate or high in southern parts of Hampden, Norfolk, and Worcester counties, the department said.

Thirteen additional municipalities are considered at moderate risk due to recent EEE positive mosquito activity. These areas include Easton, Norton, Raynham, Rehoboth, and Taunton, Agawam, Chicopee, Holyoke, Longmeadow, and West Springfield, Bridgewater, West Bridgewater, and Warren.

Animals infected with EEE were identified in Rhode Island and Connecticut, the statement said.

There were eight cases of WNV in Massachusetts in 2022, the department said.

The virus is usually transmitted to humans through a bite from an infected mosquito, the statement said. It can infect people of all ages, but people over 50 are at higher risk for severe disease, the department said.

Most people with WNV have no symptoms. When symptoms are present, they most often include fever and flu-like illness, the department said.

Like WNV, EEE is spread through a bite from an infected mosquito and can affect people of all ages, the statement said.

There were 12 human cases of EEE the state in 2019 and six deaths; five cases with one death in 2020, and no cases in 2021 or 2022, the statement said.

To prevent mosquito bites, the department advises wearing insect repellant, rescheduling outdoor activities during dusk and down (when mosquitos are most active), and wearing long sleeves, long pants, and socks when outside.

The department also recommends to drain standing water, where mosquitos lay their eggs, and to repair window screens to keep mosquitos outside.





Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com.