Police investigating illegal animal traps in Arlington

Police in Arlington are investigating the use of illegal animal traps after several foxes were found injured or sick over the past month, officials said.
A fox was found with its front leg caught in a trap around the area of Avola and Udine streets during the week of Sept. 15, with a second report about the same fox on Sept. 21, police said.
Police, along with the state Division of Fisheries and Wildlife and environmental police, began to investigate who was responsible for the trap and searched for the injured fox, officials said.
On Sept. 30, another fox was found near Hibbert Street with its front paw held in a metal leg-hold trap, police said. The fox was taken to Newhouse Wildlife Rescue in Chelmsford, where its leg was amputated.
On Monday, animal control officers responded to a report of a sick animal around Tower Road, where they found a fox lying on the grass. The fox died that night at Newhouse Wildlife Rescue.
Leg hold traps were banned in Massachusetts in 1975.
Anyone who may have information about the injured fox or the use of illegal animal traps in the area is asked to call the Arlington Police Department at 781-643-1212.
