Police investigating illegal animal traps in Arlington

Police in Arlington are investigating the use of illegal animal traps after several foxes were found injured or sick over the past month, officials said.

A fox was found with its front leg caught in a trap around the area of Avola and Udine streets during the week of Sept. 15, with a second report about the same fox on Sept. 21, police said.

Police, along with the state Division of Fisheries and Wildlife and environmental police, began to investigate who was responsible for the trap and searched for the injured fox, officials said.