First Church in Cambridge to remove historic golden rooster weathervane

The golden rooster that keeps watch over Cambridge Common from atop the spire of the First Church in Cambridge will soon be leaving Harvard Square after 150 years, and this weekend the congregation will begin discussions on whether it should be sold and if they will install a replacement, church officials said.
The historic weathervane was created in 1721 by Shem Drowne, the same coppersmith who made the grasshopper on top of Faneuil Hall, and was designed for a church in Boston’s North End, according to a statement from the First Church.
At age 302, the weathervane itself quite weathered on one side: Video shot by a drone shows considerable erosion of the gilding on the right-facing side of the cockerel, especially along the tailfeathers, according to the Congregational church on Garden Street.
Advertisement
The church’s Executive Council voted unanimously to take the weathervane down to protect it from pollution and severe weather, after consulting with experts in historic weathervanes and American folk art “who strongly advised removal as soon as possible,” the church said.
One expert who assessed the rooster called it a “magnificent example of an American weathervane, but more so, a magnificent example of American vernacular sculpture,” according to the church.
The rooster’s removal date has not yet been set, but congregants will begin talks this weekend on whether they should sell the historic artifact or keep it, and whether it should be replaced with a modern replica or with another design.
The first listening session will be held Sunday at 12:30 p.m., with a videoconferenced weeknight meeting to follow at a later date.
Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him @jeremycfox.