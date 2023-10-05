Haverhill man wanted for carjackings in N.H. captured by State Police in Dracut, officials say

Authorities said Saben was in possession of a rifle and the Subaru had allegedly been stolen in a carjacking in Wolfeboro, N.H.

Nathan Saben, 35, and a woman he was driving with were apprehended when State Police stopped a black 2012 Subaru Outback they were driving following a chase from Lawrence to Dracut, State Police said.

A Haverhill man wanted by authorities in New Hampshire and Massachusetts in connection to a string of armed carjackings this week was taken into police custody in Dracut on Thursday morning, State Police said.

The woman, whose name was not released, was described as an alleged accomplice, according to State Police.

On Tuesday night, police in Haverhill pursued Saben, who was in a white Kia, on Route 97 westbound but the chase broke off when the vehicle crossed the state line into Salem, N.H.

A short time later, police received 911 calls reporting a man and a woman were accosting other drivers in Salem and attempted two carjackings on Main Street (Route 97) while allegedly showing a rifle, officials said.

A third carjacking was reported at the intersection of Main Street and Geremonty Drive, where a woman was forced from her car at gunpoint and the vehicle, a black 2009 Toyota Camry, was stolen, officials said. The white Kia was abandoned on Main Street, officials said.

On Thursday morning, a State Police trooper spotted Saben driving the black Subaru Outback on South Union Street in Lawrence with a woman as a passenger, authorities said.

Saben allegedly fled on Essex Street and then Route 110 westbound in Dracut, where he eventually came to a stop on Little Merrimack Avenue and was taken into police custody, State Police said.

