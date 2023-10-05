Man charged with murder in death of pregnant woman’s baby in Holyoke

The two other suspects have been identified; one was taken to a hospital and the other is in police custody, according to Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gullini’s office.

Johnluis Sanchez is scheduled to be arraigned in Holyoke District Court on murder and possibly other charges as authorities continue their investigation into the shooting. Sanchez is one of three men involved an argument that escalated into gunfire in downtown Holyoke around 12:38 p.m. Wednesday, authorities allege.

A 30-year-old man has been charged with murder after a horrific midday shooting in Holyoke Wednesday in which a pregnant woman riding a bus was struck by an errant bullet and the baby she was carrying later died in a hospital, prosecutors said Thursday.

The woman was riding on a Pioneer Valley Transit Authority bus near the intersection of Sargent and Maple streets, authorities said.

“It is believed one of the rounds from that altercation” struck the bus, Gullini’s office said in a statement.

This woman was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, prosecutors said.

“The infant, who was delivered, and needed life-saving medical services, tragically passed away,” Gullini’s office said.

The shooting took place after city officials described the results of a ShotSpotter system that began operating in the city earlier this year. The system tracks the acoustic signature of gunfire and alerts police to the likely location, accelerating a law enforcement response.

“I want the public to know that I am equally outraged and frustrated with these senseless acts of violence and illegal activity on our streets. I struggle with it every day attempting to offer a balanced solution,” Holyoke Mayor Joshua A. Garcia posted on social media Wednesday. “Quite frankly, I have lost my patience. I plan to work with all resources available to me to push this nonsense out of our city.”

Gov. Maura Healey posted that “every life lost to gun violence is a tragedy, especially those taken far, far too soon. My heart goes out to the victims, families, and all of Holyoke in the wake of this afternoon’s senseless shooting.”

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.