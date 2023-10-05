House fire in Nashua, N.H., kills one resident, injures two

One person was killed and two others were hospitalized after a house fire in Nashua, N.H. early Thursday, officials said.

Around 1:30 a.m., firefighters arrived at 86 Langholm Drive, where heavy flames were coming through the roof and one person was still inside the single-family home, the state fire marshal’s office said.

Firefighters got the person out of the house and they were taken to the hospital but later died, officials said.