House fire in Nashua, N.H., kills one resident, injures two

One person was killed and two others were hospitalized after a house fire in Nashua, N.H. early Thursday, officials said.
Around 1:30 a.m., firefighters arrived at 86 Langholm Drive, where heavy flames were coming through the roof and one person was still inside the single-family home, the state fire marshal’s office said.
Firefighters got the person out of the house and they were taken to the hospital but later died, officials said.
Two other people were taken to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center and later transferred to a hospital in Boston, officails said. One was listed in critical condition, officials said.
The cause of death and positive identification of the victim is pending until an autopsy is performed later this week, officials said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
