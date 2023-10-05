Judicial inquest clears Cambridge police officer in fatal shooting of 20-year-old college student

“My condolences have been and remain with the family of Sayed Arif Faisal and those who continue to feel the profound pain of his passing,” Ryan said in a statement.

Sayed Arif Faisal, a computer science major at the University of Massachusetts Boston and an immigrant from Bangladesh, had jumped out of an apartment window in Cambridgeport and was armed with a knife when he was shot and killed on Jan. 4.

The shooting of a 20-year-old college student by a Cambridge police officer in January was “justified and does not constitute a criminal act,” Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan announced Thursday after conducting an inquest into the fatal encounter.

Officer Liam McMahon fired the fatal shots, Ryan said.

The Cambridge Police Department did not respond to a request for comment Thursday evening.

Under case law, McMahon’s “decision to fire his weapon was objectively reasonable,” according to a report by Judge John Coffey.

“Officers had been pursuing Faisal through Cambridge streets for approximately 10 minutes, during which time Faisal was cutting himself with a knife with a foot-long blade,” the report said. “Faisal never responded to the officers’ commands to stop and drop the knife, and Faisal refused to engage with any of the officers’ attempts to communicate with him.”

The report further said: “Faisal was not subdued or seemingly affected by the less-lethal shot, and instead turned and walked directly toward Officer McMahon while holding the knife out towards him.”

“At the moment that Officer McMahon fired his weapon, a reasonable law enforcement officer in the same position would reasonably believe that he, along with his fellow officers and others, were in imminent danger of being seriously injured or killed,” the report said.

The inquest, which included the testimony of 29 witnesses, was conducted May 22 through 25, Ryan said.

Ryan has accepted Coffey’s findings and has filed a certificate in the Superior Court which closes this matter, according to a statement issued by Ryan’s office.

The report has been forwarded to the Cambridge Police Department “for whatever internal review and action the Department may deem appropriate,” Ryan’s statement said.

This story is developing and will be updated.





