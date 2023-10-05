Key moments from the first day of witness testimony in Logan Clegg murder trial

CONCORD, N.H. — In April 2022, Stephen and Djeswende Reid went out for a walk and never came home. Logan Clegg, a 27-year-old drifter, has been charged with murdering them, hiding their bodies, and burning evidence of the crime, including his nearby campsite.

The jury trial began this week, with the selection of 16 jurors on Monday. They heard opening statements from the prosecutors and defense attorneys on Tuesday and from witnesses on Wednesday. The trial is expected to last for a few weeks.

The prosecutors say Clegg is the only person responsible for the murders, while the defense says they have the wrong person and lack evidence directly tying Clegg to the crime.