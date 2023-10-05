Key moments from the first day of witness testimony in Logan Clegg murder trial

CONCORD, N.H. — In April 2022, Stephen and Djeswende Reid went out for a walk and never came home. Logan Clegg, a 27-year-old drifter, has been charged with murdering them, hiding their bodies, and burning evidence of the crime, including his nearby campsite.
The jury trial began this week, with the selection of 16 jurors on Monday. They heard opening statements from the prosecutors and defense attorneys on Tuesday and from witnesses on Wednesday. The trial is expected to last for a few weeks.
The prosecutors say Clegg is the only person responsible for the murders, while the defense says they have the wrong person and lack evidence directly tying Clegg to the crime.
Here are six things to know about the first day of witness testimony in the trial.
- Susan Forey, Stephen Reid’s sister, was the first witness to testify. Forey previously worked for the New Hampshire State Police. She said she alerted the authorities on April 20, 2022, after her brother and his wife didn’t show up to play tennis as planned. She noticed their cars and wallets were at their apartment, after a building administrator let her in.
- The defense asked Forey about a comment she made to police suggesting someone might have killed her brother because of his work as a specialist for the U.S. Agency for International Development. She didn’t initially remember the comment and then downplayed it as part of an initial brainstorm of ideas about who could “possibly want to injure them.” “Do I know someone who would ever want to hurt them? I don’t,” she said Wednesday.
- James E. Powers, a state trooper, testified next. He described finding a campsite near the Reid’s apartment complex that belonged to a man who gave the name Arthur Kelly, an alias investigators say Clegg used. The man told Powers he had arrived earlier that day from Massachusetts. Police couldn’t find a matching identity in either New Hampshire or Massachusetts identity databases.
- Pictures from the inside of the Reid’s apartment taken by police showed an orderly home. A laptop was left open at the dining room table. Two pairs of glasses were left in the house. A whiteboard showed a few upcoming appointments. A sliding door was left slightly ajar.
- On April 21, 2022, New Hampshire state Trooper Brett Barry testified about finding the bodies later identified as Stephen and Djeswende Reid. His canine, Oakley, found the place where they were buried under piles of leaves and sticks, with just a small amount of human hair visible.
- A presentation included more than 100 photos of the crime scene that were taken in the evening after investigators found the body. Concord Detective Nicole Murray described a white powder that was sprinkled over where the bodies had been hidden and signs the bodies had been manipulated, including a belt buckle that had been pulled to one side, and a tear on a waistband. Investigators believe the bodies were dragged off the trail into the woods where they were concealed.
The trial is scheduled to start up again today at 10 a.m. The prosecution has said it won’t present a motive about why Clegg allegedly killed the Reids. They did not say why.
Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com. Follow her @amanda_gokee.