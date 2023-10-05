Lesley University is laying off faculty members amid budget crunch

The university, which is known for educating many teachers in the region, confirmed the cuts, but declined to specify the number of faculty members or staff impacted, or the number of academic programs being eliminated.

Under financial pressure, Lesley University in Cambridge is laying off faculty members, the school said Thursday. It’s part of an academic restructuring process set in place by the school’s president and board earlier this year to reduce the college’s expenses.

The school said in a press release this week that it has made “the difficult decision to restructure low-enrolled programs and those programs not core to the mission of Lesley University,” and “a number of faculty positions have been identified as no longer necessary.”

The release said the university will focus on “its core strengths” in education, mental health, the arts, and the fields related to those strengths.

“This community-wide process was driven by the vision of our Board of Trustees that we needed to operate as one university with a sharp focus on our strengths and the needs of the marketplace,” Lesley President Janet Steinmayer said in a statement. “These changes will help make Lesley more attractive to students through increased interdisciplinary learning opportunities, strong partnerships with employers, more flexibility in learning options and better student support systems.”

The university said that current students of eliminated programs will be able to finish their programs at Lesley.

Mary Dockray-Miller, an English professor at Lesley, said in an interview Thursday that she was notified this week that her position would be eliminated by this time next year.

“They refuse to give a whole lot of information,” Dockray-Miller said about Lesley administrators’ communication in the past few days.

Lesley does not currently have a tenure system but faculty members are unionized. The university said in the release it has notified the faculty union of the changes underway.

“Lesley is a close-knit and caring community, and these types of changes are difficult for everyone,” interim provost Deanna Yameen said in a statement. “We appreciate the service of our colleagues and are focused on taking care of them as they transition out of the university.”

Lesley’s enrollment fell by roughly a third between 2011 to 2021 to about 4,000 students, bringing significant financial strain on the institution, which relies heavily on student tuition and board revenue to fund its operations. The college, which has an endowment valued at about $186.6 million, posted a decline in total assets of $37 million between fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2022, according to its most recent audited financial report.

Steinmayer, the university’s president, has weathered two votes of no confidence from the Faculty Assembly in the past 12 months.

Jeremey Fox of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Hilary Burns can be reached at hilary.burns@globe.com. Follow her @Hilarysburns.