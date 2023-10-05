scorecardresearch Skip to main content

Join the discussion: More than half of Mass. third graders can’t read proficiently. The state is failing its neediest learners.

By Mandy McLaren and Naomi Martin Globe Staff,Updated October 5, 2023, 34 minutes ago

LOWELL — Rosalinda wants to be an astronaut when she grows up. Every time she says it, her mother, Maritza Alvarado, feels a gust of pride in her chest — and then a twist of dread in her gut. Rosalinda, who is 10 years old, is reading well below grade level.

Alvarado doesn’t know what to do. She is a chef and a single mother; for her daughter, she wants a future of boundless possibility. The teachers at school have said not to worry, Rosalinda, a fifth-grader, doesn’t have a learning disability. But her report card for reading said “2″ — “partially meets expectations” — all last school year, same as the year before.

