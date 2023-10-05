‘Don’t ... bring your liberal [expletive] to my state’: N.H. GOP voters perceive Mass. negatively, poll shows

About 32 percent of the 500 voters polled share that opinion. Jonathan Lynch, a 53-year-old contractor from Dover, N.H., is among them.

The most prevalent view among voters in New Hampshire who say they’re likely to vote in the Republican presidential primary is that too many Massachusetts residents are moving to their side of the border, according to a new Suffolk University/Boston Globe/USA TODAY poll.

As next-door neighbors with a long-simmering tension, the rivalry between Massachusetts and New Hampshire is nothing new. But with an outward migration north and a GOP gubernatorial candidate stoking fears that the Granite State could turn into the Bay State, New Hampshire voters are definitely feeling cold toward their southern neighbor these days.

He bristled at the perceived influx of people, including those with Democratic views, from Massachusetts to New Hampshire, where residents generally pride themselves on their lack of sales or individual income tax.

“You don’t want to live in Boston, that’s your problem. Make it better,” Lynch said. “Don’t leave, and come here and bring your liberal [expletive] to my state. That’s what it is.”

Lynch and his like-minded neighbors are not imagining things. Massachusetts in recent years has experienced one of the highest rates of so-called domestic outmigration in the country. The top destination for those fleeing Massachusetts is New Hampshire, with tens of thousands of Massachusetts residents relocating there, according to census data.

David Vallone, 66, of Salem, N.H., said he understands the draw of New Hampshire for Massachusetts residents: He was one. After growing up in Lawrence and living in the Merrimack Valley, he moved north about a decade ago, where he was able to get “more real estate for my buck” without having to move far.

”Live free or die,” he said, “or die trying.”

Cynthia Williams, 49, of Hooksett, N.H., blamed rising housing costs in her area on Massachusetts transplants like Vallone scooping up property.

”They can sell their three-family [home] for a million-plus dollars, and then they’re taking that, coming here, and buying all the apartment buildings,” she said. “It’s a trickle-down effect. That’s why the rents are so high. All these Massachusetts people came in, bought all these apartments, kicked everyone out, upgraded everything, and raised all the rents.”

(Indeed, the poll also showed that among likely New Hampshire Republican voters, when asked to rate the difficultly finding affordably housing in their communities on a scale of one to 10, with one being “not at all easy,” nearly 43 percent rated housing affordability at a one.)

The second most-shared opinion about Massachusetts among these voters — one agreed upon by 28 percent of them — is that Massachusetts has high taxes and a high cost of living.

“I grew up in Massachusetts and Connecticut, and I live in New Hampshire — and there is a reason why I chose New Hampshire,” said Deborah Holt, 73, who is retired and lives in Bow, N.H. “We in New Hampshire call Massachusetts ‘Taxachusetts’ because there are just so many taxes there.”

“Not that I hate Massachusetts — I don’t,” she added. “New Hampshire is more of a relaxed environment.”

Colleen Benton, 40, who lives in Penacook, N.H., and has been in New Hampshire her whole life, said Massachusetts is “just beautiful,” but described it as a “high tax, expensive state.”

Voters aren’t the only ones feeling that way.

Leading GOP candidate for governor in the Granite State, Kelly Ayotte, has made dunking on Massachusetts a tentpole of her campaign.

“I’m running for governor because New Hampshire is one election away from becoming Massachusetts,” Ayotte, former New Hampshire attorney general and senator, has repeatedly said since she announced her candidacy.

Shortly after her announcement in July, she appeared on “Fox & Friends” to underscore her point: that Massachusetts has income tax, a sales tax, and less freedom than the “Live Free or Die” state.

Her top priority, she said, will be safety, and she called for tougher penalties for fentanyl dealers. She said drugs flow into New Hampshire from Lowell and Lawrence in Massachusetts.

Even before she announced her gubernatorial run, Ayotte has been playing to the anti-Massachusetts crowd.

When Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey waded into the New Hampshire gubernatorial race, endorsing Manchester, N.H., Mayor Joyce Craig, Ayotte warned voters that Craig, a Democrat, would “turn New Hampshire into Massachusetts.”

Ayotte tweeted: “Take it from @maura_healey, Joyce Craig would turn New Hampshire into Massachusetts.”

The poll was conducted by live operators who called landline and mobile phones. It had a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.

Emma Platoff of the Globe staff contributed to this report.





Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her @samanthajgross. Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him @mattpstout.