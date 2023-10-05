What reading curriculum did your district use last year? Look it up here.

There are many factors that influence a child’s ability to read, and one of them is the literacy curriculum their teacher is using.
As part of a new investigation into why so many Massachusetts children are struggling to read, the Globe compiled curriculum data for school districts across the state. Nearly half of all districts were using a curriculum last year that the state has deemed “low quality,” the Globe found.
Click here to see why some curriculums were rated low quality, and what publishers had to say in response.
The searchable table below shows what reading curriculums districts said they used last school year with their early elementary students. The table also notes whether districts have told the Globe they are changing their curriculum this year.
