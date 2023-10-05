What reading curriculum did your district use last year? Look it up here.

There are many factors that influence a child’s ability to read, and one of them is the literacy curriculum their teacher is using.

As part of a new investigation into why so many Massachusetts children are struggling to read, the Globe compiled curriculum data for school districts across the state. Nearly half of all districts were using a curriculum last year that the state has deemed “low quality,” the Globe found.

