Missing 5-year-old boy found safe in Warren

A 5-year-old boy from Warren was reunited with his family on Thursday afternoon after he was reported missing from his backyard earlier in the day, State Police said.
At around 12:45 p.m., Zachary White was reported missing after wandering away from his home on Southbridge Road, State Police said.
Warren police, assisted by State Police and several other surrounding police and fire departments, searched for the boy, who was found safe shortly before 3 p.m., Warren police said in a statement.
White was “located in a wooded area near his home and appears to be okay,” State Police said on X.
The boy was evaluated by emergency services and sent home, the post said.
State Police posted an alert on X that White was missing and Warren police sent out a reverse 911 call requesting the public’s assistance in the search.
