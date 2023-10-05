Multimillion dollar voluntary payment deals with Providence universities approved by City Council

The two deals were struck by Smiley last month after previous agreements expired. The four institutions — Brown University, Johnson & Wales University, Providence College and Rhode Island School of Design — are tax-exempt nonprofits, but have historically made voluntary payments to the city, which is struggling financially.

The vote was 9 to 1 in favor of both deals, which were voted on simultaneously. Five councilors were absent.

PROVIDENCE ― In a victory for Mayor Brett Smiley, the Providence City Council on Thursday approved two agreements that call for voluntary payments from four private colleges in the city, including Brown University.

Advertisement

The four higher-ed institutions agreed to pay a combined $177 million to the city over 20 years, with Brown paying the largest share.

The first payment, due within 60 days, is $7 million.

A second agreement just between the city and Brown University calls for an additional $46 million over 10 years, though Brown can get credits on their payments for certain development projects and other activities. Smiley agreed to support a transfer of four city blocks in the Jewelry District to the university, which still requires approval from the City Plan Commission.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

The agreements garnered some opposition, including from Brown students, who called on the Ivy League university to pay more. And the Council Finance Committee, which vetted the deal, moved it to the council floor without a recommendation last week.

But a majority of councilors said they supported the agreements, with some arguing that getting something out of the colleges was better than nothing. Several pointed out that the payments are voluntary, regardless of the council’s action.

“We have to take what we can get,” said Councilor Althea Graves, D-Ward 12.

“This is the very best deal we could possibly get,” echoed Councilor Pedro Espinal, D-Ward 10.

Advertisement

Council President Rachel Miller also supported the deal.

Councilor Miguel Sanchez, D-Ward 6, was among those who voted against the agreements.

“From a financial standpoint we’re going to be struggling big time, and in my opinion this agreement is not going to help us out,” Sanchez said.

Providence currently has a more than $1 billion unfunded pension liability, with no immediate plan to shore up the fund.

Voting in favor of the two agreements were Councilors Miller, Espinal, John Goncalves, Althea Graves, Mary Kay Harris, Juan Pichardo, Jo-Ann Ryan, James Taylor and Oscar Vargas.

Sanchez was the only councilor who voted against the deals on the floor. The absent councilors were Sue AnderBois, Helen Anthony, Shelley Peterson, Justin Roias and Ana Vargas.

AnderBois had been the swing vote on the Finance Committee, and ultimately declined to take a stance on the agreement. She voted in favor of moving the deals to the floor, saying she wanted the rest of the council to be able to vote.

This is a developing story and will be updated.













Steph Machado can be reached at steph.machado@globe.com. Follow her @StephMachado.