St. Mary’s Lynn sets $2 million fundraising record, honors philanthropist Peter Lynch, Connell family

The award honors an individual who provides consistent and exemplary service/

Lynch received the William F. Connell Award for his long support of Catholic education in the Archdiocese of Boston during the school’s annual Cardinal Cushing Society Reception, St. Mary’s said in a statement.

Peter Lynch, the legendary Fidelity money manager, was honored by St. Mary’s, a Catholic college -prep school in Lynn, Wednesday at an event that raised $2 million, the most in its 142-year history, school officials said.

“Lynch was the driving force behind the Catholic Schools Foundation, which for more than three decades has helped families in need send their children to Catholic schools by providing scholarships,” the statement said. “The School of Education at Boston College is named for Lynch and his late wife, Carolyn.”

Connell’s family was also honored with the Cardinal Cushing Award, which is given annually to champions of Catholic education.

The honors came on a night that the grade 6-12 school marked a fund-raising milestone for a single event.

The record-setting fundraiser included a $1 million donation from the family of Connell, a 1955 St. Mary’s graduate and longtime supporter of the school and a $500,000 gift from Thomas and Marill Demakes, St. Mary’s said in a statement Thursday.

Connell, who founded Connell Limited Partnership, gave the school $1 million in 1989 when it was in danger of closing, the statement said. He also bequeathed a $5 million gift upon his death in 2001, which helped the school raise almost $10 million and construct the Connell Center on campus.

Connell’s wife, Margot, and six children, have continued supporting the school since his death, the statement said. For that, the family received the Cushing award, presented by the school to a “vigorous champion of Catholic education whose personal and professional life mirror St. Mary’s mission.”

Dr. John F. Dolan, Head of School, said in the statement that the school is " achieving great things” thanks to the support of the Connell family, Lynch and the Demakes.

“We are so blessed to benefit from the long-standing and amazing generosity of people like the Connells, Peter Lynch and Tom and Marill Demakes,” Dolan said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.