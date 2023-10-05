Providence’s tax-not-a-tax deals with its colleges get a vote tonight

The other is a separate 10-year agreement with Brown that would bring in $46 million, but also gives the university two blocks of Richmond Street and two blocks of Elm Street in the Jewelry District (pending City Planning Commission approval). A fifth block, on the East Side, was removed from the deal.

One agreement is a 20-year pact with Brown University, RISD, Providence College, and Johnson & Wales that will bring in $177 million over the life of the deal.

The Providence City Council has one of its most significant votes of the year scheduled tonight when it will consider two payment-in-lieu-of-taxes (PILOT) agreements with the city’s four private colleges and universities that are projected to generate more than $200 million over the next 20 years.

Nonprofit institutions like colleges and hospitals aren’t required to pay property taxes, so many cities negotiate voluntary payment agreements like the ones the council will take up tonight.

The two proposals advanced from the City Council Finance Committee on a 2-1 vote last week, but in a rarely used procedural measure, the committee took no position on either agreement. (Normally, a vote that moves to the full council would come with the support of a committee.)

Mayor Brett Smiley’s administration and City Council President Rachel Miller have expressed support for the agreements, and they seem confident that the council will give its blessing.

But there are a handful of council members – and more vocal state legislators who don’t have a direct say in the matter – who have made the case that the universities (Brown, in particular) should be paying more to the city.

The 20-year deal also binds several future mayors and councils to not actively lobby for those nonprofit institutions to pay taxes or new fees. Even if Smiley and the next mayor were to each serve two terms (the maximum allowed under the city charter), the deal would continue on to the subsequent mayor.

The vote is scheduled for 6 p.m.

In semi-related news, the Smiley administration’s first PILOT negotiation meeting with Lifespan, the state’s largest health care system, was scheduled for this week. Lifespan hasn’t made a PILOT payment to the city in two years.

