R.I. Education Department seeks $20 million more for multilingual learners

The students “have been underserved and continue to fall behind their non-MLL peers,” Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green wrote in a letter to McKee accompanying the budget request.

The new budget request from the R.I. Department of Education (RIDE) was submitted to Governor Dan McKee in the past week, asking that students learning English — known as multilingual learners — be factored in at a higher weight in the state funding formula.

PROVIDENCE — As the number of English learners in Rhode Island continues to rapidly increase, education officials are seeking more than $20 million be added to the next state budget for districts teaching these students.

The complex funding formula aimed at equitably distributing money for education currently gives a 15 percent weight for each multilingual learner in a district, placing Rhode Island in the bottom half of states, according to the R.I. Public Expenditure Council, a Providence-based think tank which released a report on multilingual learner funding on Thursday.

RIPEC recommends in its report that the state increase that weight to at least 25 percent, which would direct more funds to districts with large shares of multilingual learners, also known as MLLs.

“Rhode Island has just been historically ungenerous when it comes to funding for multilingual learners,” said Jeff Hamill, a public policy analyst at RIPEC.

The Education Department’s budget request asks McKee to increase the weight to 25 percent for multilingual learners who score in the bottom three categories on the ACCESS test, an exam they take each year to determine English proficiency.

RIDE’s plan would then use the 15 percent weight for students who scored in the top three categories on the ACCESS test, and 15 percent for students who have exited the MLL program within two years.

The cost of the proposal would be $20.7 million, according to RIDE. The agency is asking for a total of $152 million in increased education funding in the upcoming year.

“The large number of needs to improve academic achievement for MLL students makes it clear small tinkering around the edges of the funding system would not begin to address the issue,” RIDE’s budget request states.

McKee is in the process of crafting his budget proposal, due to the General Assembly in January, which is why agencies are submitting requests. State lawmakers then vet the budget over a series of months and typically amend it before final passage in June.

Olivia DaRocha, the governor’s press secretary, said McKee would need to review RIDE’s request “ahead of making any final decisions or reactions,” and he looks forward to discussing the proposal further with Infante-Green.

If approved, Providence’s state funding for its 7,700 multilingual learners would nearly double from $10.7 million to $20.1 million.

The new plan from RIDE was required by the General Assembly, which passed a law earlier this year mandating the agency evaluate the number of multilingual learners by district and by poverty level and recommend funding solutions to better serve the students.

A spokesperson said no one from RIDE was available for an interview Wednesday about the new MLL plan.

Public school enrollment dropping as number of multilingual learners increases

Rhode Island has more than 18,000 multilingual learners, the vast majority of whom speak Spanish as their first language. And the overwhelming majority of those students — 80 percent — are concentrated in the urban core cities of Providence, Pawtucket, Central Falls and Woonsocket.

And while overall public school enrollment is dropping, the number of multilingual learners in traditional public school districts has risen by 63 percent since 2015, according to RIPEC.

“Some of the urban core districts have very poor outcomes for multilingual learners, whereas some of our more well-funded schools have better outcomes,” Hamill said.

In Providence, the state’s largest district, multilingual learners comprise more than a third of the students. Central Falls has the largest share of multilingual learners, at about half of its population.

Districts outside the urban core are also seeing rapid growth in multilingual learners, RIPEC’s analysis found, including in Cranston, Cumberland, East Providence, Johnston, Newport, North Providence and Warwick.

Michael DiBiase, the president and CEO of RIPEC, argues the education funding formula needs an overhaul. The proportion of multilingual learners was much smaller when the formula was first created. And while new “categorical” funding has been added for multilingual learners over the years, districts have to submit their spending for state approval and reimbursement, in contrast with other education aid that is given to districts up front.

“The formula is not working to drive enough state money to the urban [districts],” DiBiase said. “There is a real lack of urgency to fix our schools.” He argued the K-12 schools are the most “serious social issue” facing Rhode Island.

The formula does include a 40 percent weight for students in poverty, which captures most multilingual learners.

RIDE disagrees with RIPEC’s argument that multilingual learners should be added to the core funding formula that distributes aid up front. In its budget request, the state agency recommends keeping multilingual learners in the categorical funding “to ensure the funds are appropriated and spent as intended.”

Examples of how the money could be spent including hiring more MLL-certified teachers, providing teacher training, spending on classroom material and family outreach.

RIPEC’s recommendations also argue the state should use more updated data in the spring of 2024 to determine the funding approved in the budget next June, rather than using the numbers from the previous year, since MLL numbers are rising so rapidly.

As of this year, Rhode Island no longer caps its categorical funding for multilingual learners, which allowed the funding to districts to nearly quadruple from $4.4 million last fiscal year to $16.7 million this year, according to RIPEC’s analysis, which did not include charter schools. The General Assembly also increased the weighted factor for multilingual learners from 10 to 15 percent this year, while simultaneously mandating RIDE submit the new funding plan.

Thanks to the changes, per-pupil spending on multilingual learners went from $307 to $1,169 in one year, RIPEC’s analysis found.

It was “a very important step in the right direction,” Hamill said, “but it still left us with a long way to go.”













Steph Machado can be reached at steph.machado@globe.com. Follow her @StephMachado.