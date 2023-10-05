Amid lawsuit, state treasurer sets November hearing for suspended cannabis regulator

Goldberg last week disclosed that she suspended O’Brien because commission staff and one of O’Brien’s fellow commissioners made “several serious allegations” about her behavior, prompting officials to hire outside investigators to probe the complaints. Neither she nor the commission has publicly detailed what the allegations involve.

In a statement, O’Brien framed the legal maneuvering as a victory in her high-profile but still publicly murky dispute with Goldberg, a one-time political ally who suspended O’Brien from her role as chair of the state’s Cannabis Control Commission after only a year into her five-year term.

Shannon O’Brien, the one-time Democratic gubernatorial nominee abruptly suspended last month as the state’s top cannabis regulator, said she is dropping her request to a judge to be immediately reinstalled after state Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg agreed to give her a hearing to challenge the disciplinary measure.

O’Brien, a former state treasurer herself, then sued Goldberg in Suffolk Superior Court, arguing that Goldberg “willfully side-stepped” the law when she announced the suspension without due process. O’Brien asked Judge Debra A. Squires-Lee to reinstate her.

O’Brien also filed a motion for a preliminary injunction — effectively a request to immediately lift the suspension while the lawsuit is ongoing — setting up a court hearing scheduled for Friday.

But O’Brien said Thursday she is dropping that preliminary injunction request after Goldberg agreed to grant her a separate hearing on Nov. 7, and Friday’s court date was canceled. Goldberg’s office did not say whether the November hearing would be open to the public.

“I filed my lawsuit in order to force Treasurer Goldberg to follow the law and give me an opportunity to be heard,” O’Brien said in a statement. “I am very much looking forward to having the opportunity to explain in detail to the Treasurer and the Public the significant issues facing the Cannabis Control Commission, what I encountered when I tried to fix them, and explaining why I should immediately resume my duties at the Commission as Chair.”

Under state law, a commissioner can be removed from the Cannabis Control Commission under certain circumstances, including if he or she is convicted of a felony, commits “gross misconduct,” or “substantially neglects” his or her duties. Before a commissioner can be removed, the law mandates he or she receive notice, in writing, of the reason for removal and be given “an opportunity to be heard.”

Andrew Napolitano, a Goldberg spokesperson, said the treasurer has since provided O’Brien with a written response about why she was suspended. Goldberg’s office did not release it publicly, and Napolitano referred questions about the letter to O’Brien and her attorneys. Howard Cooper, one of O’Brien’s lawyers, declined to comment.

In her lawsuit, O’Brien charged that the commission is consumed by “entrenched bureaucracy and infighting,” and said that she — like her immediate predecessor, Steven Hoffman — is being targeted with false allegations, though she has not said what they involve.

Legal questions have surrounded the situation. While the 2017 law creating the Cannabis Control Commission allows for a commissioner to be removed, it does not explicitly say the treasurer can suspend a commissioner or put a commissioner on leave.

Goldberg last week cited the commission’s employee handbook in justifying the suspension, calling it the “only allowable remedy at this point, as the findings [from investigators] are being reviewed and action is considered.”

According to the handbook, a commission employee could face discipline, up to “discharge,” if the person’s behavior “interferes with the orderly and efficient operation of a department or the Commission as a whole.”

State officials have yet to detail publicly what O’Brien has been accused of by staff. The commission’s outside counsel, Morgan, Brown & Joy, hired an independent investigative firm to conduct a probe into the allegations against O’Brien, and Goldberg said investigators later “returned with a report” on their findings. But Goldberg’s office has declined to release the findings, saying the situation remains a personnel matter.

The six-year-old Cannabis Control Commission is charged with regulating the state’s $5 billion industry, and includes a five-member panel, to which the treasurer, governor, and attorney general each have their own appointees and jointly name the other two. The treasurer is responsible for naming the commission’s chair.

After O’Brien’s suspension, the remaining commissioners voted to name Ava Callender Concepcion — an appointee of now-Governor Maura Healey when she served as attorney general — as its acting chair through Nov. 9.

In a WBUR appearance Thursday, Concepcion said she doesn’t know if O’Brien will return, and declined to say if she was interested in being the chair permanently, saying she would have to think about it.

“But, you know, I’m doing the job,” she said. “Whatever comes my way, I think the most important thing is that we have a stable agency that’s able to provide what we’re mandated to do for the commonwealth.”

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him @mattpstout.