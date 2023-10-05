N.H. GOP voters don’t see protecting abortion access as important in 2024 presidential race

The findings suggest that even in a post-Roe world, the Republican base, at least in New Hampshire, is not prioritizing protecting abortion rights, even as the fight to reclaim them has become a defining issue for the country more broadly. When asked how important protecting abortion access is to how they’ll vote in the GOP presidential primary, 32 percent of those surveyed said “not very” and 31 percent said “not at all.”

WASHINGTON — A majority of likely New Hampshire Republican presidential primary voters said protecting abortion access is not important to them ahead of the next presidential election, according to a new Suffolk University/Boston Globe/USA TODAY poll that took the temperature of the GOP electorate in the critical early primary state.

The poll surveyed 500 voters between Sept. 28 and Oct. 2 who said they are likely to vote in the New Hampshire Republican presidential primary.

These findings also come as the Republican presidential field has struggled to find its footing on the issue since the Supreme Court overturned the federal right to an abortion. Former president Donald Trump, who far and away leads the race for the Republican nomination, has at once tried to embrace that he made overturning Roe possible, while also blaming the Supreme Court decision for midterm losses.

Meanwhile other candidates, such as former vice president Mike Pence, have used abortion as an opportunity to align themselves with antiabortion forces that play a major role in the party, touting their support for a federal abortion ban. Still others, including former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, have failed to clearly outline their views on abortion bans, perhaps recognizing that going too far right on the issue could have consequences in a general election.

In 2022, Democrats held off what historical trends predicted should have been a devastating midterm cycle, largely thanks to the issue of abortion. And in ballot initiatives related to abortion that have come up since the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision, abortion rights have prevailed every time. That includes conservative and swing states, like Michigan and Kansas.

These data points show that abortion can mobilize voters across the political spectrum as broad support for abortion rights continues. Even so, many states have curtailed abortion access through their GOP-controlled state legislatures, severely limiting access to abortion in large swaths of the country.

A third of likely New Hampshire Republican voters said protecting abortion access was the “most” or “very” important in determining how they would vote.

In New Hampshire, providing abortions is legal up to 24 weeks of pregnancy with few exceptions beyond that. Unsurprisingly, the survey showed that likely Republican presidential primary voters would support tougher restrictions, with nearly half expressing this general view. That broke down to 24 percent of voters surveyed said they would support restricting abortion access at 15 weeks of pregnancy and 22 percent said they would support restrictions at six weeks of pregnancy.

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, a major antiabortion group, has called on GOP presidential candidates to support a national ban of at least 15 weeks of pregnancy, a move that underscores that despite overall national support for abortion rights, in the primary, candidates are still under extreme pressure from the staunch antiabortion forces within the party.

Just under a third of the voters surveyed said they supported restrictions at or later than 24 weeks. But perhaps in a sign of how much gray area there still is on abortion limits, 22 percent said they were undecided on what the strictest limit on abortions they would support was.

The poll was conducted by live operators who called landline and mobile phones. It had a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.

