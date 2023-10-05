Stop saying no Republican can effectively serve as House speaker. There are two obvious paths.

But such thinking allows McCarthy to wriggle out of any blame for his fate — and suggests the next House speaker is automatically set up to fail. That’s not the case.

For the record, 210 Republicans — or 96 percent of the Republican conference — voted to keep McCarthy as speaker. So the fact that eight Republicans could paralyze one of the country’s main legislative bodies was a clear sign that politics is broken.

The moment after Kevin McCarthy became the first House speaker voted out of the role came the hand-wringing analysis that at such a fractious moment in the Republican party, no one could possibly do the job.

Advertisement

McCarthy didn’t create the mess that is the House Republicans, many of whom are more interested in trolling than governing. Indeed, McCarthy’s ouster on Tuesday was just the most extreme action of a movement that’s been going on for a dozen years dating back to the Tea Party era.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Since then almost every Republican House speaker has been held captive by that wing of the party. “Almost” is the keyword there because one of them wasn’t. More on him later.

To understand how the next speaker can succeed we need to recognize why McCarthy went down.

First, he single-handedly welcomed Donald Trump back into the fold as de facto Republican Party leader after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. That move empowered the MAGA wing of the party — the very people who would humiliate McCarthy from the moment the first ballot for speaker was cast.

Second, he gave up a lot of his power just to land the job.

Third, McCarthy had a deep belief, as he said Tuesday in his candid press conference, that House Republicans should only negotiate with House Republicans. That is what truly ended his speakership.

Advertisement

So let’s talk about the next House speaker and how they might not just stay in office but govern effectively, including avoiding a government shutdown in November.

None of those initially exploring a run for speaker — House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan, or Republican Study Committee Chair Kevin Hern — would have the power to suggest the party dump Trump immediately. Even if Trump is sitting in a courtroom, he remains one of the most dominant non-incumbent presidential candidates in history. No new Republican speaker can change that nor would they likely even try.

Here are two other paths for the next speaker:

Be Paul Ryan, not Kevin McCarthy

Paul Ryan, who was speaker from 2015-2019, had a very unconventional path to the job. While he chaired the powerful budget committee, he was not a majority leader or even a whip on the leadership team. He was, however, a former vice presidential nominee suddenly back in the House.

Ryan became speaker much in the same way that the next speaker will take over. Then-House Speaker John Boehner faced a similar motion to vacate brought by a single member. Boehner quit in October 2015 instead of sticking around to see if he would win.

Instead of quickly announcing he would run for speaker, Ryan had people draft him to run. He said he would do it, and unite the warring factions, as long his Republican colleagues agreed to certain things that would let him do his job instead of always fighting internal battles. They agreed. Ryan then held the job until Republicans lost the House in 2018, a natural moment when many speakers retire.

Advertisement

In this case, anyone running for speaker should have their own set of demands before taking the chair. It’s not hard to imagine what one demand might be: raising the number of people needed to request a motion to vacate. They might suggest it could be, say, more than eight, the number who ousted McCarthy.

Once elected speaker, pivot to be a dealmaker

For all the talk about a broken political system and MAGA extremism, few utter the simple fact that McCarthy would still be speaker if just four Democrats had voted for him.

Sure, Democrats as a full block could have saved McCarthy, but he only needed four he could offer something to: a plum committee assignment, a vote on a bill, funding for a certain project back home. Indeed, there are five Democrats representing districts Trump won, giving some members, like Maine’s Jared Golden, another opportunity to appear bipartisan back home.

The next speaker, if they want to keep the job, can either say and promise anything to become the speaker and immediately figure out a way to work with either all Democrats or just enough Democrats to stay in power.

This doesn’t mean becoming centrist. After all, McCarthy did have a majority of Republicans and Democrats vote for the debt ceiling and the resolution last weekend to keep the government open. If the next speaker can create a governing coalition, that person might be able to stay in office and business can actually get done.

Advertisement

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.