See whose private jets flying through Hanscom are emitting large amounts of climate pollution

A new report analyzing private jet activity out of Hanscom Field identified the top 20 frequent flyers out of New England’s largest noncommercial airport, listing estimates for how much carbon pollution those jets emitted.

The report by the Institute for Policy Studies, released Monday, analyzed 18 months of flight data from Hanscom starting in January 2022, and found that these 20 private jets accounted for 10 percent of all private jet activity out of Hanscom and 14 percent of all Hanscom private jet emissions.

Private jets are commonly owned by limited liability companies, corporations, trusts, or other modes of indirect ownership, the report stated. The report identified the person registered as the aircraft or LLC’s owner as one of the most likely users of the plane, however, many jet owners regularly lend or rent their jets, the authors wrote.