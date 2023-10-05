BU men’s hockey star Lane Hutson had a banner year in 2022-23, but there was one thing missing

That goal would be achieved, with an assist from Boston University defenseman Lane Hutson. Having completed a season in which he recorded 15 goals and 33 assists to become the highest-scoring freshman defenseman in Hockey East history, the North Barrington, Ill., native was named New England Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year, and Defender of the Year, and became just the second freshman, and the first in 37 years, to win the Walter Brown Award as the top American-born player in men’s college hockey in New England.

As he prepared to preside over the New England Hockey Writers’ annual dinner last April, Joe Bertagna endeavored to have the proceedings wrapped up by 9 p.m.

Rather than have Hutson wear out a stretch of the floor at Prince Pizzeria in Saugus with repeated trips to the podium, Bertagna presented all of the awards at once at the end of the evening. All that was left was to make sure BU coach Jay Pandolfo had enough trunk space to haul the hardware back to campus.

Other honors Hutson received included first-team All-American, Hobey Baker top 10 finalist, and Hockey East Rookie of the Year. More accolades could come this season. A second-round pick of the Canadiens in the 2022 NHL Draft, Hutson returned to BU for his sophomore season, but he left the trophies back at his parents’ house.

“I don’t really care too much about personal accolades, so they’re going to hang onto them,” said Hutson.

Part of the reason for his return is developmental. Listed at 5 feet 10 inches and 162 pounds, Hutson said he spent the offseason “just getting bigger, faster, stronger.” It also gives him another year of playing with older brother Quinn, also a sophomore.

But there is another intention. Apparently leading the Terriers to the Hockey East regular-season and postseason crowns as well as a Frozen Four appearance — the first time the program pulled off all three since Jack Eichel was plying his trade at Agganis Arena in 2015 — was not enough.

Hutson's work ethic is what impresses his coach the most. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

For all of BU’s success last season, the season-ending 6-2 loss to Minnesota in the national semifinals was a bitter disappointment for Hutson and his teammates. The quest this season is for a national championship.

“We’ve got a little bit of unfinished business,” said Hutson. “We had a really good team last year, but being able to come back with that little bit of experience, and being able to help the younger guys coming in too will definitely help our team.”

Throughout last season, Pandolfo marveled at Hutson’s hockey IQ, referring to it recently as a gift and a sixth sense.

“We get the pleasure of watching him every day in practice, and sometimes some of the things he does, he sees something no one else sees, and all of a sudden a guy has a puck on his stick,” said Pandolfo.

That was on display in last season’s Hockey East semifinal against Providence at TD Garden. With the Terriers trailing, 1-0, and three minutes remaining, Hutson carried the puck down the left side across center ice, juking one defender and then circling around another before sending the puck back out to the front of the net, where Dylan Peterson gathered it and delivered a wrister for the game-tying goal.

BU prevailed in overtime when Quinn scored the game-winner.

Perhaps his on-ice awareness comes from experience, his parents first getting him in skates when he was 2, learning the game from his father, Rob, who has coached youth hockey for 22 years.

“By the time he was 10, I knew he was special and had the talent,” said Rob, “but I also knew that 100 things have to go right, and one can go wrong.”

The focus became not on where Lane was going, but how he would get there. The message from his mother Julie: Be humble, be kind, work hard.

A visit to a recent practice provided an example of that. Long after the coaches and most of the players had departed, Hutson remained on the ice, firing stick-to-stick passes from the point to a few teammates, who sent the pucks into the net. The roles also were reversed, with the puck being sent back out to Hutson, where he worked on his slap shot.

Making his way off the ice, he paused to speak with a reporter. Removing his helmet, he looked as though he could head back out for another 60 minutes of skating.

“If you just watch him on a daily basis, how hard he competes, he goes first in every drill,” said Pandolfo. “He never quits on a play, so he’s just an example for how he prepares and competes every time he steps on the ice.”

It’s an example for this year’s nine-member freshman class, which features Macklin Celebrini, who at 17 was not eligible for last summer’s draft but is projected to be the top pick in 2024. The mix of veterans and youth makes it easy to see why BU is No. 1 in the preseason polls, although Hutson is not putting much stock in that as the team gets set for Saturday night’s opener at Bentley.

“Honestly, we’re just sick and tired of practicing against each other and we’re excited to get into games,” said Hutson. “For us, the rankings don’t mean anything. You’ve got to earn the top spot. It’s good recognition, but it also makes the target a little bit bigger, and that’s what we want. We want every team’s best.”

Follow Andrew Mahoney @GlobeMahoney.