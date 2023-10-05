Fielding Mayhugh’s maturation has factored in the growth of Weston girls’ volleyball program

Fielding Mayhugh is now a 6-foot-1-inch junior hitter, leading a core trio of captains that make the 18th-ranked Wildcats (10-2) a contender for a Division 3 championship. Entering Thursday’s match at Acton-Boxborough, she had a team-leading 170 kills, along with 102 digs and 28 aces.

Three years ago, struggling with numbers, and trying to stay competitive, the Weston girls’ volleyball team added an eighth grader to the varsity roster.

Mayhugh is playing her fourth year on varsity with seniors Kat Marchant (team-high 125 assists and 36 aces, 79 kills) and Jessica Shen (team-high 118 digs, 21 aces).

“It’s a skill level that you don’t see often,” Marchant said of Mayhugh. “I’ve seen her grow so much. Even from just last season to this season, she has come into this season hitting much harder, being more accurate, being more consistent.”

In 2021, Weston endured a 4-9 regular season and second-round playoff exit before turning in an 11-8 mark and reaching the Division 4 semifinals last fall. Moved up to D3 in the new MIAA alignments, the Wildcats have their eyes on the program’s first finals appearance since since 2014, and first title.

Hired in 2021, coach Eileen Leblanc has not only built up the varsity program (the player pool at the high school has more than doubled), but fostered a greater interest in the sport in Weston.

“We always talk about it being more than just winning and losing,” Leblanc said. “It’s being a positive experience for the girls, having lessons they can apply to life in general, and just being something that other people want to be a part of.”

Players didn’t expect the turnaround so quickly, particularly at the start of last season with the graduation of several senior starters. After holding their own in a four-set loss to Newton South, expectations changed.

“It feels really good for what we’ve accomplished and how we’ve developed,” Mayhugh said.

Marchant and Shen played club volleyball together as early as seventh grade, adding to their rapport at the varsity level. Mayhugh joining the varsity as an eighth grader was fortuitous in giving the triad an earlier start.

“It’s definitely been nice to play with them all this time in high school because it’s allowed us to really know how to work together, how to pass, hit, and set everything up together,” Shen said. “It’s probably the biggest reason why we’re as strong as we are today, other than individual skill, because we trust in each other.”

Mayhugh took interest in the sport in seventh grade, fulling committing to playing every day, including a beach program during quarantine. Her height, experience, and strength make her a potent weapon all over the court.

“She made the all-state team last year as a sophomore,” Leblanc said. “She’s our go-to player, an incredible all-around player.”

Two years ago, there was no junior varsity team and the varsity, with 20 players, did not have a connection with the middle school. The program’s recent growth has already reached the top level with first-year Ellie Wilkins, who has proved strong in the middle with hitting (36 kills), serving (21 aces) and blocking abilities.

Leblanc said it was that growth and connection of the schools that allowed Wilkins to be varsity-ready so quickly. The 5-foot-10 freshman didn’t expect to start so quickly, but drew motivation from Mayhugh’s dominance to match her work ethic.

“I’m so proud of myself,” Wilkins said. “I’ve worked hard and I’ve come to this point where I can really help, and just get to prove myself.”

Though this is the final year for the seniors, there is pride knowing that the growth they cultivated looks like a lasting improvement.

“I feel very grateful and I think about it and talk about it all the time,” Marchant said. “Being a freshman and playing on a team that doesn’t even make the playoffs to being a senior and everyone’s expecting us to win states, it’s amazing to be in that heart of the growth of Weston volleyball. It’s amazing.”

Added Mayhugh: “It feels good, it’s exciting. I’m excited for what’s to come.”

Set points

▪ Another Dual County Small entrant, Boston Latin, is taking on and beating Division 1 programs. The No. 13 Wolfpack (9-1) are also led by three key captains.

Junior Eva Harvey (team-high 127 kills) can play anywhere on the front row, senior Vera Jacobson (92 kills) hits at a high percentage, and junior Teagan Yuen (team-high 80 digs) provides stout defense.

Jacobson and Yuen have plenty of experience together, also teaming up at SMASH Volleyball, playing for BLS coach Kai Yuen.

“We have Teagan taking up half the court on defense now, because she covers a lot of ground,” Yuen said of his daughter. “Vera is having an amazing year so far. Eva was a top hitter last year, and Vera has turned it on this year in the middle.”

After an early-season loss to No. 15 Newton South, BLS put together seven straight wins, including sweeps of Newton South, Lincoln-Sudbury, Concord-Carlisle, and No. 20 Brookline.

▪ Newton North freshman Sasha Selivan was selected to the USA Volleyball National Team Development Program’s Beach Fall Training Series (U17 division), the first girl from New England to attend the program.

Brookline sophomore Alec Smagula made the boys’ U17 roster, after earning a spot in his freshman year as well.

▪ In a big week for milestones, Barnstable coach Tom Turco celebrated his 750th victory Monday with a sweep of Nauset and Chelmsford coach Edgar Valdezearned his 200th win with Monday’s five-setter at Bridgewater-Raynham. Reading’s Michelle Hopkinson notched her 200th on Wednesday with a sweep of Stoneham.

Games to Watch

▪ Friday, No. 1 Newton North at No. 5 Barnstable, 6 p.m. – The Tigers (10-0) travel to the Cape to face the Red Hawks (9-2).

▪ Friday, No. 12 Natick (4-3) at No. 15 Newton South, 6:30 p.m. – The Lions (7-2) host the Redhawks Friday in a nonleague match.

▪ Monday, No. 7 Bishop Feehan at No. 4 Andover, 11:30 a.m. – The Shamrocks (10-2) will look to add to their win column as they spend the holiday facing the Golden Warriors (9-1).

▪ Thursday, No. 6 Canton at No. 3 Attleboro, 5:15 p.m. – The Bulldogs (10-0) take on another top opponent in Globe rankings when they travel to Attleboro (8-2) Thursday.

Correspondent Sarah Barber contributed to this story.

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.