Franklin stuns Taunton with late fourth-quarter rally

Taunton’s Dylan Keenan hit Demetrious Sherron for touchdowns of 31 and 55 yards during a 20-point third quarter to give the Tigers a 27-14 lead. Senior linebacker Cody Howard blocked Taunton’s extra point attempt in the third quarter to give Franklin a window heading into the fourth quarter.

Bianchetto completed 29 of 50 pass attempts for 279 yards and a pair of touchdowns while Walsh made 10 receptions for 99 yards and 1 TD catch.

Eleventh-ranked Franklin pulled out a wild 28-27 victory after rallying for a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter, inlcuding a 4-yard pass from Justin Bianchetto to junior Kyle Walsh with five seconds remaining to stun Taunton on Thursday night at Franklin.

Arnav Dhulipati delivered the Panthers (4-1) a tight Hockomock League triumph with his fourth extra point of the night.

“We looked like a lost team,” said Franklin coach Eian Bain. “We had penalties, missed assignments, missed opportunities, but when we settled down, it was like the pressure was off, we just got back to our process and executed at a good level.”

Chelmsford 24, Lowell 17 — The Lions (1-4) rallied from an early 14-0 deficit to score a Merrimack Valley Conference win with junior quarterback Ryan Hart completing 19 of 27 passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns in relief of injured senior Kyle Wilder.

The visitors wore Wilder’s initials and number on their helmet to honor the quarterback, who has been hospitalized for over a week after suffering a leg injury during a loss to Methuen. Hart was playing tight end and linebacker before he was asked to step in under center.

“He was awesome tonight,” said Chelmsford coach George Peterson. “He hadn’t taken a quarterback rep in three to four weeks. So to step in and lead our offense, was phenomenal. We’re excited to get a look at our future quarterback.” Freshman Dillon Dulong rushed for 59 yards and totaled two touchdowns, sophomore Dan Duggan logged 85 receiving yards and a touchdown, and Cooper Campo, Kai Everett, and Nate Cowell each produced an interception.

Bourne 21, Monomoy 8 — Senior quarterback Ty Kelley rushed for two touchdowns, kicked an extra point, and provided an interception on defense to pace the Canalmen (3-2) past the Sharks (2-3) in a nonleague bout.

Canton 33, Oliver Ames 20 — Senior quarterback Owen Lane rushed for a pair of touchdowns and a 2-point conversion in the fourth quarter to lift the Bulldogs (3-2) in a close Hockmock League battle.

Hopkinton 21, Medfield 14 — Senior linebacker Cooper Fossbender opened the scoring with a 75-yard pick-six in the first quarter, junior linebacker Quinn Keeler came up with a fumble recovery and an interception, and junior quarterback Julian Rivard tossed touchdown passes to Nick Pedroll and Christian Pereira as the Hillers (4-1) earned a Tri-Valley League win.

Mansfield 31, Sharon 14 — Nolan Bordieri capped his two-touchdown night with a 55-yard burst in the fourth quarter, and Brandon Jackman hauled in TD passes of 36 and 25 yards from Connor Curtis for the visiting Hornets (2-3) in the Hockomock win.

Medford 20, Somerville 0 — Senior defensive end Sam Nazarie recorded 13 tackles, including four for loss, and a sack, adding 50 rushing yards, a touchdown, and a 2-point conversion on offense to lead the Mustangs (3-2) in a Greater Boston League tilt.

Methuen 38, North Andover 21 — Shane Eason racked up 192 scrimmage yards and scored three touchdowns to lead the sixth-ranked Rangers (4-1, 2-0) to another Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Natick 35, Newton North 21 — Sam Hubbard carried 21 times for 196 yards and four touchdowns and made 13 tackles on defense to lead the Redhawks (3-2) in a Bay State Conference win.

Plymouth South 34, North Quincy 7 — Justin Lachance rushed for touchdowns of 58, 33, and 21 yards, and Gavin Schultz sealed the Patriot League win with a 30-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown during a 20-point fourth quarter for the Panthers (3-2).

Correspondent Joe Eachus contributed to this story.