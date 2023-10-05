Stoughton’s Fred Richard wins individual bronze medal at World Gymnastics Championships

Stoughton’s Fred Richard, a sophomore at Michigan and the reigning NCAA all-around men’s champion, finished third in the all-around at the World Gymnastics Championship Thursday in Antwerp, Belgium.
Defending champion Daiki Hashimoto of Japan won the individual title with 86.132 points. Illia Kovtun of Ukraine took second with 84.998, beating out Richard (84.332) for second by 0.666.
Richard, 19, is the youngest individual world medalist in US history. He was in second place heading into the final rotation, but a fall on the high bar hurt his score.
Richard helped the US men’s gymnastics team take bronze at the world championships Tuesday, ending its longest global medal drought in two decades. The five-man team of Asher Hong, Paul Juda, Khoi Young, Yul Moldauer, and Richard finished at 252.428 in the team finals.
The result puts Richard on the world stage with less than a year to go before the Paris Olympics in the summer of 2024.
This is a developing news story and will be updated.
