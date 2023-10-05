Stoughton’s Fred Richard wins individual bronze medal at World Gymnastics Championships

Stoughton’s Fred Richard, a sophomore at Michigan and the reigning NCAA all-around men’s champion, finished third in the all-around at the World Gymnastics Championship Thursday in Antwerp, Belgium.

Defending champion Daiki Hashimoto of Japan won the individual title with 86.132 points. Illia Kovtun of Ukraine took second with 84.998, beating out Richard (84.332) for second by 0.666.

Richard, 19, is the youngest individual world medalist in US history. He was in second place heading into the final rotation, but a fall on the high bar hurt his score.