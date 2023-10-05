Healthy Jonathan Taylor back at practice for Colts

In his first public comments since June, the All-Pro running back stood at the podium, smiled, and mostly sidestepped questions about his relationship with the Colts and his future with the team.

A healthy Jonathan Taylor explained Thursday how happy he is to be practicing again with the Indianapolis Colts.

“I don’t think it matters if I’m saying committed or not because I’m here,” he said. “If somebody wasn’t committed, they wouldn’t be here. Right now, I’m here and my No. 1 goal is really to attack this first practice. It’s been over 290 days, I believe. When you’re not doing what you love, you’re going to notice it, so my main goal has been to attack this first day.”

Taylor missed all of the team’s offseason workouts while rehabbing from ankle surgery and all of training camp after going on the physically unable to perform list because of lingering pain. Then in late August, one day after keeping Taylor on the PUP list to start the regular season, general manager Chris Ballard reiterated he wouldn’t put Taylor or anyone else on the field with an injury.

The decision gave Taylor four additional weeks to work his way back to full health.

Now, he insists, he’s ready.

“I’ve been in communication with my teammates the whole time I’ve been here rehabbing” Taylor said. “They’ve asked me every day, ‘Hey, how are you feeling?’ I kept telling them I’m inching closer and closer. So the day has finally come for me to hit the field. It’s an awesome feeling when you’ve been working so hard to get to a certain point.”

But is he happy in Indianapolis?

When Taylor last spoke publicly, he complained about league owners undervaluing running backs in general, citing the $10.1 million franchise tag number. It’s the lowest of any position other than kickers or punters.

At the same time, Taylor lobbied for a contract extension before heading into the final year of his rookie deal. The dispute lingered into training camp where Taylor’s agent and Colts owner Jim Irsay engaged in a social media spat. Irsay met with Taylor for one hour on his bus during a training camp practice with a capacity crowd. Taylor made a subsequent trade request and finally the Colts gave Taylor permission to find a trade partner.

The Colts could keep Taylor this season and at least two more years by using the franchise tag.

“I’m not going to get into any contract stuff,” Taylor said. “This is a big day for me, to go back out there and do what I love.”

The other big question is whether Taylor will play Sunday when the Colts (2-2) host Tennessee.

Colts coach Shane Steichen was not scheduled to meet with reporters again until Friday, but the Titans (2-2) weren’t waiting for a formal announced.

“I fully expect it,” Titans defensive coordinator Shane Bowen said when asked about Taylor playing. “If he doesn’t, he doesn’t. But [he’s an] elite back in this league. If he’s available, I imagine he’s going to play.”

Neal apologizes

Second-year right tackle Evan Neal apologized to Giants fans for calling them fair-weathered because they booed his performance Monday night.

“I am wrong for lashing out at the fans who are just as passionate and frustrated as I am,” Neal wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “I let my frustrations in my play and desire to get the best of me. I had no right to make light of anyone’s job and I deeply regret the things I said.”

Neal also said he apologized to his teammates for being a distraction in a season in which the Giants (1-3) have failed to live up to expectations.

Neal said he was booed by fans at MetLife Stadium Monday during a 24-3 loss to the Seahawks. The Giants allowed 11 sacks in the game.

On Wednesday, Neal called those fans fair-weather. He then went a step too far.

“A lot of fans are bandwagoners. I mean, I get it: They want to see us perform well. And I respect all of that. But no one wants us to perform well more than we do,” the No. 7 pick in the 2022 draft said.

Neal didn’t stop there.

“Why would a lion concern himself with the opinion of a sheep?” he said. “The person that’s commenting on my performance, what does he do? Flip hot dogs and hamburgers somewhere?”

Coach Brian Daboll said he spoke with Neal on Thursday and told him he can’t let fans comments get the best of him.

“It’s a humbling league,” Daboll said. “Whether you are winning a few games and then lose a few games or you lose early, be consistent in your approach to handle things the right way. We had a slip-up there.”

Adams still hurting

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is not practicing Thursday because of a shoulder injury, and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo remains in concussion protocol. Raiders coach Josh McDaniels did not say whether either would play when Las Vegas hosts the Packers on Monday night. Adams injured his shoulder in last Sunday’s 24-17 loss at the Chargers, though he finished the game and caught eight passes for 75 yards. Adams spent the first eight years of his NFL career with the Packers, where he developed into one of the league’s top receivers. He has 33 catches this season for 397 yards and three touchdowns. Garoppolo was injured two weeks ago against the Steelers. He didn’t play at Los Angeles, and rookie Aidan O’Connell got his first career start . . . Cam Heyward is adamant he’s going to play again this season, but the longest-tenured player on the Steelers is keeping mum on when. The defensive tackle said he is “working his tail off” to recover from surgery to repair a groin injury he sustained early in a Week 1 loss to the 49ers. Heyward, who is on injured reserve, is out until at least midseason and Pittsburgh’s run defense has been leaky without the six-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro.