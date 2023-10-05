Is Danton Heinen’s roster spot with the Bruins safe after being left out of the final preseason game?

Ex-Bruin Danton Heinen , still in camp as a professional tryout invite, remains a candidate, even though the 28-year-old winger wasn’t in the lineup here for the final tuneup. Other forwards not on the trip included veteran unrestricted free agent signees Milan Lucic and James van Riemsdyk , both considered locks for the varsity roster.

With 18 forwards, nine defenseman and two goalies ready to report back to work for practice Friday morning in Brighton, that means general manager Don Sweeney still must trim at least a half-dozen bodies prior to Wednesday’s faceoff against the Blackhawks.

NEW YORK — The Bruins wrapped up their preseason schedule along Broadway Thursday night, and the only thing coach Jim Montgomery made clear was the lack of clarity regarding which 22-23 names will be on the roster for next week’s regular-season opener.

Advertisement

Jakub Lauko, Oskar Steen and Mark McLaughlin, also not in the traveling team, remain contenders for the final group of 13 or 14 forwards.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

In back, Hampus Lindholm, ex-Ranger Kevin Shattenkirk and Jakub Zboril also remained back in the Hub of Hockey. They are among the nine names whom Sweeney is still considering for a roster that traditionally carries seven blue liners.

Jeremy Swayman, the starter at Madison Square Garden, and Linus Ullmark will be the two goalies in uniform for the season opener and, presumably, the other 81 games or more between now and throughout the club’s centennial season.

The three standout kids, including centers Matt Poitras and Johnny Beecher, along with defenseman Mason Lohrei, all were in the lineup vs. the Rangers. By virtue of being with the club for the full exhibition schedule, they have to be considered very much in the mix to stick.

“I don’t think I’ve actually spoken to them about it,” said Montgomery, pondering a question about the odds of those three ultimately surviving the final cut. “I think they know they are being rewarded with one more game for the good camp they’ve had … We want to see that continue.”

Advertisement

Entering Thursday, Poitras, 19, led the club in preseason points with his 2-2–4 production in four games. Beecher and Lohrei, the former Ohio State back liner, each had produced 1-1–2 in three games.

Heinen, still without a contract, is so deep down the PTO trail now that it would be virtually impossible for him to land work elsewhere if he is cut free in the coming days. He played two seasons under Montgomery’s watch at the University of Denver, in part why he took the tryout offer, and the fact that his first 3½ seasons in the NHL were spent in Black and Gold.

“He’s had a good camp — and again, camp’s not over,” said Montgomery, whose squad has four more practice days prior to the season opener. “I know what Danton Heinen is — I know what he brings.”

It’s a good bet that Heinen, if he doesn’t make the cut, will sign a two-way deal that will assign him to AHL Providence with an underlying guarantee in the $300,000-$400,000 range. That would be cheap insurance if he were summoned to the big club, where he’d likely carry a $800,000-$1 million ticket.

With Pavel Zacha and Charlie Coyle skating in the 1-2 center roles at MSG, that pushed Poitras into the No. 3 pivot, between Trent Frederic and Morgan Geekie. Beecher slipped in the No. 4 spot, centering A.J. Greer and Patrick Brown.

Advertisement

Poitras, if not sent back to OHL Guelph, can stay with the varsity and play in as many as nine NHL games under NHL-Canadian junior hockey guidelines. If he plays 10 games, he must remain on the Boston roster all season, adding a $870,000 cap charge to Sweeney’s already-stretched payroll.

Poitras has played with poise and intelligence beyond his years. On many NCAA squads, 19-year-olds cling to their chance to make their college team as freshmen. Poitras, though still filling out his 200-foot game, on many shifts looks like a comfy fit in the NHL.

“If he continues to play the way he’s played …,” Montgomery mused in the hours leading up to Poitras facing the Rangers, “... you know, we’ll find out, the camp is not over. Training camp is going to continue after tonight’s game. Usually it sorts itself out, you know, who should be here and who shouldn’t.”

Boqvist gets prime chance

Ex-Devil Jesper Boqvist, one of the 18 forwards still in camp, moved up the penthouse, playing left wing on a No. 1 line that included Zacha at center and David Pastrnak at right wing. Montgomery said he was looking to see if Boqvist showed some spark with those two top-end talents. “He’s made smart plays, offensively and defensively,” noted Montgomery. “But I don’t think it’s translated into games yet.” ... Coyle worked between Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk …On the back end, ex-BU Terriers Matt Grzelcyk and Charlie McAvoy again were joined at the hip. Lohrei partnered with Brandon Carlo, who is now on course to reach the 500-game plateau just after Thanksgiving. Derek Forbort and Ian Mitchell, who also played for Montgomery at Denver, comprised the No. 3 pairing.

Advertisement





Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.