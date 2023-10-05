Is this the week the Patriots finally get off to a fast start?

Part of the Patriots’ early struggles can be traced to turnovers. They have given the ball away seven times overall in four games, including twice in the opener against the Eagles (a Mac Jones interception and an Ezekiel Elliott fumble). That led to 13 Philadelphia points and an early 16-0 deficit.

Through four games, they have scored just 6 first-quarter points. Only five teams have fewer — the Jets and Vikings are scoreless, and the Bengals, Falcons, and Giants have 3. (By way of comparison, the Cowboys lead the league with 36 first-quarter points.)

“Turnovers would be the obvious one,” center David Andrews said when asked to look for commonalities in the slow starts. “It’s hard to get any sort of start [offensively] when you don’t have the football.”

The Patriots also haven’t been able to sustain many drives. Their longest first-quarter drive has lasted eight plays, something they’ve done three times. Three of their eight first-quarter drives are five plays or fewer.

“It just starts with winning that first play, having a good first down, good second down, good third down. Keep it moving,” Andrews said. “Just stringing good plays together, one after another. Just taking it for what it is and moving forward.”

It may not get any easier this week, as the Saints have one of the best first-quarter defenses. New Orleans is one of seven teams to allow 10 or fewer first-quarter points.

“It’ll be a big challenge this week,” Andrews said. “They’re a good team. A good defense. A good front. A lot of experience from the top down. You look at it, from the secondary to the linebacking corps to the D-line. A lot of experienced players on a really good defense.”

Jackson getting up to speed

Cornerback J.C. Jackson was on the field at the start of practice Thursday. Jackson, who was acquired from the Chargers Wednesday, has not played since Week 2, so it remains to be seen whether he will play Sunday.

But his presence gives the Patriots depth at corner, and his background in the system — he was with the Patriots from 2018-21 — should allow him to get up to speed as soon as possible.

“He showed up in a blazer today, and I was like, ‘What’s up, my man? I haven’t seen you in a while.’ But it’s good he’s back here,” said defensive lineman Lawrence Guy, a teammate of Jackson’s during his first stint in Foxborough.

“We know he’s going to bring a lot to the team. It’s good to see a familiar face in the locker room. With a lot of new people coming in, a lot of people going out, it’s good to see someone come back that we know who knows the system. So he’s coming to be able to come back in at full speed.”

Jackson was seen chatting with owner Robert Kraft prior to the workout.

After practice, safety Jabrill Peppers gave the acquisition his stamp of approval.

“It was good,” Peppers said of Jackson’s first practice. “It definitely went well. I’ll say he didn’t miss a beat. He’s played in this system before, so you just have to refresh him on a couple of things with everything that’s been going on.”

The 27-year-old Jackson, who was signed by New England as an undrafted free agent prior to the 2018 season, has 26 career interceptions.

Flowers progressing

Jackson wasn’t the only familiar face back on the practice field. Defensive end Trey Flowers continues to progress as he works his way back from the physically unable to perform list. “It’s been cool,” said defensive end Deatrich Wise. “Good to have him back. Old teammates, back together.” . . . Matthew Judon and Christian Gonzalez were the only two Patriots on the active roster who were missing at the start of practice. Ten players were limited: defensive linemen Flowers (foot), Christian Barmore (knee), and Davon Godchaux (ankle); cornerbacks Jonathan Jones (ankle) and Shaun Wade (shoulder); offensive linemen Riley Reiff (knee) and Cole Strange (knee); running backs Ty Montgomery (illness) and Rhamondre Stevenson (thigh); and defensive back Cody Davis (knee) . . . Rookie Bryce Baringer is leading the league with 11 punts dropped inside the 20-yard line.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.