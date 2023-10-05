‘It’s good he’s back here’: J.C. Jackson practices with Patriots ahead of Sunday’s showdown vs. Saints

FOXBOROUGH — Cornerback J.C. Jackson was on the field at the start of Patriots practice Thursday afternoon.
Jackson, who was acquired from the Chargers Wednesday, has not seen game action since Week 2, so it remains to be seen whether he will play Sunday against the Saints. But his presence gives the Patriots depth at corner, and his background in the system — he was with New England from 2018-21 — should help him to get up to speed quickly.
“He showed up in a Blazer today, and I was like, ‘What’s up, my man? I haven’t seen you in a while.’ But it’s good he’s back here,” said defensive lineman Lawrence Guy, a teammate of Jackson’s during his first stint in Foxborough.
“We know he’s going to bring a lot to the team. It’s good to see a familiar face in the locker room. With a lot of new people coming in, a lot of people going out, it’s good to see someone come back that we know who knows the system. So he’s going to be able to come back in at full speed.”
Jackson was chatting with owner Robert Kraft prior to the workout.
The 27-year-old Jackson, who was signed by New England as an undrafted free agent prior to the 2018 season, has 26 career interceptions.
