‘It’s good he’s back here’: J.C. Jackson practices with Patriots ahead of Sunday’s showdown vs. Saints

FOXBOROUGH — Cornerback J.C. Jackson was on the field at the start of Patriots practice Thursday afternoon.

Jackson, who was acquired from the Chargers Wednesday, has not seen game action since Week 2, so it remains to be seen whether he will play Sunday against the Saints. But his presence gives the Patriots depth at corner, and his background in the system — he was with New England from 2018-21 — should help him to get up to speed quickly.

“He showed up in a Blazer today, and I was like, ‘What’s up, my man? I haven’t seen you in a while.’ But it’s good he’s back here,” said defensive lineman Lawrence Guy, a teammate of Jackson’s during his first stint in Foxborough.