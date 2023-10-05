Matthew Poitras ends Bruins’ preseason with team lead in goals and points after a win over the Rangers

The Bruins wrapped up their preseason schedule with a 2-2-2 record, and Poitras, a right-shot center chosen 54th in the 2022 draft, finished with the team lead in goals (3) and points (5).

Poitras, still filling out at 5 feet 11 inches and 180 pounds, broke a 1-1 deadlock with his even-strength goal, potting a smooth feed by linemate Trent Fredric with 1:13 gone in the third period.

NEW YORK — Rookie center Matthew Poitras, slight of frame but big of game, possibly secured himself a spot Thursday night on the Boston roster with his third goal of the preseason, helping to pace the Bruins to a 3-1 exhibition win over the Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

Jeremy Swayman turned back 22 shots in the Bruins net for the win.

Charlie Coyle’s goal, with 11:14 gone in the second period, provided the 1-1 equalizer for the Bruins. Camped at the top of the crease, the center made an easy forehand pot off a David Pastrnak feed after Brad Marchand made an initial attempt from the right-wing circle.

Pavel Zacha and Charlie McAvoy (point) filled out the Bruins’ No. 1 power-play unit, which still looks a long way from having that desired strut ‘n’ hum of a prime man-advantage unit.

The No. 2 unit, with James van Riemsdyk not in attendance, had Mason Lohrei at the point, working behind a front four comprised of Poitras, Frederic, Morgan Geekie, and Jake DeBrusk.

When coach Jim Montgomery finally has a NHL-ready roster, look for him to devote a lot of practice time the next few days to sorting out his man-up group.

Kappo Kakko provided a 1-0 Ranger lead in the first, a period in which the Bruins landed but one shot on Blueshirt tender Igor Shesterkin. Aiding the Kakko strike were BC’s Chris Kreider and Harvard’s Adam Fox.

A.J. Greer added an empty-netter with 21 seconds to go for the 3-1 final.

Coyle wins short bout

Coyle, rarely one to engage in fisticuffs, threw down for a brief skirmish with Jimmy Vesey late in the second period. Vesey (North Reading) tempted fate by hitting Coyle (Weymouth) from behind, leaving Coyle with little choice but to respond. It never really reached fight level between the two Bay State brawlers, but it was an encouraging display of temper for both.

