No. 11 Franklin rallies to pull out a tight Hockomock League victory in a wild finish vs. Taunton

Bianchetto completed 29 of 50 pass attempts for 279 yards and a pair of touchdowns while Walsh made 10 receptions for 99 yards and 1 TD catch.

Eleventh-ranked Franklin pulled out a wild 28-27 victory after rallying for a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter, inlcuding a 4-yard pass from Justin Bianchetto to junior Kyle Walsh with five seconds remaining to stun Taunton on Thursday night at Franklin.

Holliston’s Brad Andreola scores a touchdown on this kickoff return during the first half of Thursday night's Tri-Valley League Large matchup against host Norwood.

Taunton’s Dylan Keenan hit Demetrious Sherron for touchdowns of 31 and 55 yards during a 20-point third quarter to give the Tigers a 27-14 lead. Senior linebacker Cody Howard blocked Taunton’s extra point attempt in the third quarter to give Franklin a window heading into the fourth quarter.

Advertisement

Arnav Dhulipati delivered the Panthers (4-1) a tight Hockomock League triumph with his fourth extra point of the night.

“We looked like a lost team,” said Franklin coach Eian Bain. “We had penalties, missed assignments, missed opportunities, but when we settled down, it was like the pressure was off, we just got back to our process and executed at a good level.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Bourne 21, Monomoy 8 — Senior quarterback Ty Kelley rushed for two touchdowns, kicked an extra point, and recorded an interception on defense to pace the Canalmen (3-2) past the Sharks (2-3) in a nonleague bout.

Canton 33, Oliver Ames 20 — Senior quarterback Owen Lane rushed for a pair of touchdowns and a 2-point conversion in the fourth quarter to lift the Bulldogs (3-2) in a close Hockmock League battle.

Methuen 38, North Andover 21 — Shane Eason racked up 192 scrimmage yards and scored three touchdowns to lead the sixth-ranked Rangers (4-1, 2-0) to another Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Plymouth South 34, North Quincy 7 — Justin Lachance rushed for touchdowns of 58, 33, and 21 yards, and Gavin Schultz sealed the Patriot League win with a 30-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown during a 20-point fourth quarter for the Panthers (3-2).