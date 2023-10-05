The Patriots are looking to J.C. Jackson and others to help out shorthanded defense

Outside linebacker Matthew Judon and rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez suffered significant injuries in last Sunday’s loss to the Cowboys are expected to miss an extended period, if not the remainder of the season.

FOXBOROUGH — As if the road ahead was not daunting enough for the 1-3 Patriots, they’ll have to move forward without two of their best defensive players.

Cornerback J.C. Jackson (right) was a full participant in his first practice back with the Patriots.

So, how are the Patriots going to fill the void?

The team acted immediately, trading for Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson on Wednesday. The move, facilitated by the Chargers paying the majority of Jackson’s remaining 2023 base salary, spoke to desperation on both sides. The Chargers willingly jettisoned a player less than two years after they signed him to a lucrative, long-term contract, while the Patriots acknowledged they could not move forward with their existing cornerbacks corps.

Not only is Gonzalez sidelined, but Jack Jones (hamstring) and Marcus Jones (torn labrum) remain on injured reserve. Jonathan Jones (ankle) hasn’t played in three weeks, either. Opposing offenses would have no problem picking on 5-foot-9-inch Myles Bryant and inexperienced Shaun Wade.

The problem is the 27-year-old Jackson, a Patriot from 2018-21, hasn’t played since Week 2. He was a healthy scratch in Week 3 and did not take a snap in Week 4 despite being active. In the two games Jackson has played this season, he did not fare well. After Week 1, Chargers coach Brandon Staley flat-out said Jackson was “not very good.”

Jackson previously said he is still recovering from a torn patellar tendon suffered in Week 7 last season. He was a full participant in Thursday’s practice at Gillette Stadium.

“I would say he didn’t miss a beat,” safety Jabrill Peppers said. “He’s played in this system before, so we just have to refresh him on a couple of things.”

The Patriots need Jackson to not only be available but be able to play at the level he did in 2020 and 2021, when he registered 17 interceptions and 37 passes defensed. Perhaps Bryant and Wade, or even hybrid defensive back Jalen Mills, could take on larger responsibilities, but it sure seems as though the Patriots knew they needed additional help.

New England’s secondary is depleted in a division loaded with talented receivers. The Patriots still have to face Buffalo’s Stefon Diggs twice, with the first matchup Week 7. They also travel to Miami in Week 8 for their second game against Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

If Jackson can return to form — and Jonathan Jones and Jack Jones are available soon — then the Patriots should be in good shape. If not, then they remain vulnerable in coverage.

As for how the team will address Judon’s absence? There are a couple of internal options.

“It’s not just going to be one guy,” linebackers coach Jerod Mayo said. “It’ll be multiple guys trying to fill that role. We’ll see what happens. We’ll see if he comes back. But in the meantime, we feel pretty confident about the guys that are on the roster.”

Judon, who underwent surgery on a torn lower biceps tendon on Wednesday, hinted on social media at a possible comeback, but his recovery timetable remains uncertain. Even if Judon does return this season, he would not be available until December at the earliest.

Mayo said that rookie Keion White is going to play more while Judon is sidelined.

White showed throughout the preseason his physicality, along with his ability to disrupt the backfield and get after the quarterback. Through four games, he has been on the field for 33.2 percent of the defense’s snaps, recording five pressures and one tackle.

“Every week, we try to put a little bit more on his plate,” Mayo said. “He’s one of those guys who, he kind of doesn’t fit in any mold, like the [Deatrich] Wise category or the Judon category. He can kind of do both, to a certain extent. He’s doing well.”

White’s teammates have endorsed his preparedness for increased playing time. When the Patriots picked White in the second round out of Georgia Tech, he was considered a luxury because of the team’s depth at the position. Now, he’ll have a chance to showcase his skills that had some wondering why he dropped on draft day.

White, for his part, is focusing on the team.

“I feel like we’re all stepping up,” he said.

Anfernee Jennings will also be in the mix. The 2020 third-round pick made his season debut in Week 3 and saw an uptick in snaps in Week 4.

Jennings functions more as a run stopper but has improved his pass-rushing abilities.

Despite the uncertainty in how the defense will far without Judon and Gonzalez, the Patriots are expressing confidence. As Mayo pointed out, regardless of who is on the field, all units need to work together.

“We always talk about how the rush and the coverage have to marry up,” he said. “We have guys that can play in those roles.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her @nicolecyang.